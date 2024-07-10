Detroit Jr. Red Wings Win The Brick Cup at the 35th Annual the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a thrilling final game at the 35th Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament (“Brick Invitational” or the “Tournament”) between the Detroit Jr. Red Wings and the Toronto Bulldogs, the Detroit Jr. Red Wings claimed the 2024 championship title with a 4-3 victory.



The Tournament’s 2024 edition welcomed back promising young hockey players, ages nine and 10, from across North America to face off in Edmonton from July 1 to 7. Held annually, the Brick Invitational is recognized as one of the most distinguished minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of players going on to play in junior, university and professional ranks.

With an impressive NHL season immediately preceding the Tournament, West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace rippled with the excitement of 14 teams – seven from Canada and seven from the United States – and showcased a glimpse of tomorrow’s hockey stars. The 2024 champions, the Detroit Jr. Red Wings, represented the Red Wings Organization and Ilitch family, who have supported youth and AAA hockey in the Detroit area since 1968.

“We were so proud to once again welcome these young athletes and their families back to the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace,” said Craig Styles, Tournament Chairman. “Each year, the Tournament provides an atmosphere and experience that showcases some of the best young hockey players from across North America, and we are honoured to host a tournament of this calibre year after year.”

The Brick Invitational vision was developed by Bill Comrie, passionate hockey supporter and founder of The Brick, who wanted to create a tournament that would challenge players in the 10-year-old range. Now, 35 years later, players of promise continue to be invited to participate in this first-class experience, helping them hone and improve their skills while creating lifelong memories and friendships. To date, over 300 former Brick Invitational participants have gone on to play in the NHL.

The Brick Invitational is put forth through the continuous efforts and hard work of a number of volunteers and sponsors. Thank you to those who made the 2024 Tournament a success. Stay tuned for updates on the 2025 Tournament taking place on June 30 to July 5, 2025, at West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Ferguson

Brookline Public Relations Inc.

250-464-4406

sferguson@brooklinepr.com