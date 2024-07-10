2X Announces Expansion of Marketing Strategic Consulting Practice to Fuel Clients Exponential Business Growth

MALVERN, Pa., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its extraordinary organic success, 2X, the world’s largest B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm, proudly announces the expansion of its B2B Marketing Strategic Consulting Practice. Since its launch in July 2023, 2X's consulting services have rapidly gained traction, delivering tailored strategies that drive efficiency and scalability. The consulting team, leveraging deep industry expertise, has empowered numerous organizations to navigate today's complex marketing landscape, achieving significant growth and competitive advantage. By providing bespoke solutions, 2X has positioned itself as a crucial partner for businesses seeking to elevate their marketing efforts.



Expansion of 2X Marketing Strategic Consulting Practice

The only consulting practice in the industry with a competency and benchmark data to use in B2B marketing organizational design that reflects hybrid and AI-enabled marketers, 2X’s approach to B2B marketing operating model transformation is becoming one of the top CMO priorities on the mission for sustainable impact and efficiency.

The strategic consulting practice areas are meticulously designed to address the critical needs of B2B CMOs, ensuring their marketing organizations are adaptable and resilient in the face of industry changes. The 2X consultants distinguish themselves by going beyond strategy creation; they lead the entire transition and change management journey, guiding clients from strategy through execution to achieve significant savings and measurable value realization.

Leading this expansion is Jennifer Ross, CMO Fellow and Executive Director of Marketing Strategy at 2X, and renowned CMO authority who joined 2X earlier this year. Under her leadership, the strategic consulting service has already generated substantial interest from industry leaders and significantly contributed to 2X's rapid growth trajectory, marked by 25 consecutive quarters of quarter-over-quarter growth. Ross' expertise and visionary approach ensure that 2X continues to deliver exceptional value, driving success for its clients and solidifying its position as a leader in the B2B marketing space.

"Under the backdrop of ‘profitable growth,’ CMOs are under increasing pressure to reduce costs, increase flexibility, and make a greater impact on business results. Our most strategic investment of the last 12 months has been the incubation of this team, and while we still have more to build, I’m excited about what we have achieved so far and have heard equally strong feedback from our clients,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X.

Exponential Growth Thanks to Expanding Marketing Strategic Consulting Practice

2X has seen extraordinary growth in its strategic consulting services, driven by the increasing demands of B2B CMOs and accelerated revenue marketing efforts.

Key Highlights:

An extraordinary 617% year-over-year growth

A 418% increase in revenue over the past three years

Nearly 1,000 employees worldwide as 2X continues to expand its footprint in global markets



Colasante continued, “2X is committed to building on this momentum and continuing to drive success for its clients across various industries. With the enhanced leadership and strategic direction provided by Jennifer, the company is well-positioned to solidify its status as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to elevate their marketing efforts and achieve sustainable success.”

“As a career expert in B2B Marketing Organizational design, I’m impressed with 2X’s unique approach to optimizing organizations. It’s a privilege to work with both forward-thinking CMOs as clients and top-talent CMO advisors in our practice. Together, we provide the innovative strategies and tools necessary for ensuring marketing organizations remain adaptable and resilient. Our work empowers B2B CMOs to stand out as change agents, driving significant business impact and sustainable growth,” said Ross.

For more information about 2X and to learn how it can transform your business, visit https://2x.marketing/.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, and strategy consulting services. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With nearly 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Audree Hernandez and Gabriela Rudolph

Jmac PR for 2X

2X@jmacpr.com