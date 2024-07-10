Sign up to take part in TA6 form consultation

We are committed to engaging with conveyancing professionals in England and Wales in the coming months to discuss issues relating to the new edition of the TA6 form.

We want to hear from you if you're a solicitor, licensed conveyancer or other professional working in conveyancing and are:

using the TA6 form (5th edition) (2024)

using the TA6 form (4th edition, second revision) (2020)

Take part in the consultation

Law Society chief executive Ian Jeffery said: "we want to understand users' experience and views of the TA6 form and its part in the wider conveyancing landscape, and to identify improvements to the form".

We will work with 2CV Ltd, an independent research agency, to carry out objective research to represent the views and needs of our large and diverse set of conveyancing members.

2CV Ltd will independently carry out direct member engagement exercises and a survey, and analyse the feedback.

About the research

The independent 2CV research aims to:

understand conveyancers' engagement and views on external opportunities and threats impacting the market

understand users' experiences and views of the TA6 form (4th edition and 5th edition) and its part in the wider conveyancing landscape

identify improvements to the TA6 form

The research consultation will include:

engagement with stakeholder groups including conveyancing and legal groups, local law societies and Law Society licensees

an online survey to capture views on the wider policy changes in residential conveyancing, the TA6 and the experience of using it

focus groups with conveyancers to understand their current experience of using both versions of the TA6 and the concerns on key areas of change

deep dive online webinars exploring key areas of concern, including liability and digitisation

user experience testing of the new form

