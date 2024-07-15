DANCONIA debuts Japanese-inspired POP! Art for one-of-a-kind installations at Ramen Lab Eatery

Artist Sean Danconia DANCONIA Gallery

Brand new work from the world-renowned Artist Sean Danconia has been developed for Delray Beach and Mizner Park locations of Ramen Lab Eatery

We’re thrilled to partner with Ramen Lab Eatery in creating DANCONIA SPACE immersive art environments here in beautiful Palm Beach County” — Sean Danconia, Artist & Founder of DANCONIA SPACE

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Danconia, world-renowned artist, unveils unique, large-scale, one-of-a-kind art installations for the popular Palm Beach County restaurants, Ramen Lab Eatery’s Delray Beach and Boca Raton Mizner Park locations, with Boynton Beach coming soon. This debut showcases Danconia's new venture, DANCONIA SPACE, where hospitality and fine art converge to offer patrons a uniquely immersive experience.

DANCONIA SPACE brings Danconia’s signature blend of creativity and global appeal to Palm Beach County. Having recently relocated from Los Angeles, Danconia is known for his media work, art installations and gallery presence across the UK, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, and the US.

In late 2023, DANCONIA began to be seen around Palm Beach County. First with an installation at ANUSHKA in City Place, West Palm Beach – then as a featured artist at Haven Palm Beach on Palm Beach – where his work was spotted and selected to be part of The Taste of Asia , then subsequent events such as the Sunset Stroll, at the beloved Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.

It was at the Taste of Asia event, in February 2024, where DANCONIA first encountered fellow participant, Louis Grayson, of Lemongrass Hospitality, the parent company of Ramen Lab Eatery. They quickly became “fans” of one another.

Now, Danconia’s art lines the walls to enhance two Ramen Lab Eatery locations: Boca Raton at Mizner Park (100 N E 2nd St, Boca Raton, FL 33432) with a 17-foot mural, and Delray Beach (25 NE 2nd Ave #114, Delray Beach, FL 33444). The restaurants feature Danconia’s signature “UltraMOD” mixed-media art which combines illustration, photography, animation, CGI, paint splatter, crystals, precious metals and acrylic paint on canvas.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ramen Lab Eatery in creating DANCONIA SPACE immersive art environments here in beautiful Palm Beach County,” says Danconia. “This collaboration allows me to blend my experiences with Michael Cardenas of Innovative Dining Group (Los Angeles), Henry Chebanne of Blue Sky Hospitality (London), and my work with Disneyland Resort, aiming at providing guests with unforgettable hospitality experiences.”

Ramen Lab Eatery, known for authentic Japanese ramen and Izakaya (tapas), provides a taste of Japan’s culinary scene with dishes like homemade gyoza crafted daily by Grayson’s grandmother and her senior helpers. With Danconia’s art, Ramen Lab Eatery now offers an additional pop culture flair.

In addition to the installations at Ramen Lab, a full collection of Danconia’s art is available for viewing and purchase at www.danconiagallery.com.

About DANCONIA

With a background in film and fashion, Sean DANCONIA has global, extensive experience developing unique a creative portfolio, including Official Artist for and Collaborator with: Anime Expo, The Walt Disney Company, New Balance, King Features (Popeye, Betty Boop), The Marilyn Monroe Estate, Bob Marley, CAA, Sony Music, Fred Segal, Consul General of Japan, PIXAR, General Mills, Mitsubishi, The Japan Foundation, The Japan Society, JCCSC, MGM, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, MTV, Nikkatsu, Nisei Week, The Ryan Seacrest Show, Saks 5th Avenue, Tezuka Productions (Astro Boy), Universal Studios, VCA animal hospitals, Warner Bros. (Scooby, Flintstones), Earnest Sewn and others.

He is also known for enhancing the look and feel of and partnering with venues such as Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Resort, Sheraton Hotels, Innovative Dining Group, Kojawan (London), Mi Cocina, KokeKokko, Mr. Ramen, Izakaya M, Tokyo Beat, Noshi Sushi, and more to come!

In 2023, Sean brought his dynamic vision to South Florida, establishing The DANCONIA Gallery. He dedicates himself to his art full-time, integrating his experience in apparel, design, and thematic storytelling. Sean's work continues to captivate, blending pop cultural icons with his own innovative creations.

DANCONIA installation at Ramen Lab Eatery