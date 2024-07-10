Eyelashes Enhancing Agent Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 587 Million By 2034
Social Media and Beauty & Aesthetic Trends Promoting Use of Eyelashes Enhancing Agents: Fact.MR AnalysisROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its recently updated industry report that the global eyelashes enhancing agent market is approximated at a value of US$ 378 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 587 million by 2034-end. Rising trend among youngsters to appear splendid is a key factor promoting the sales of several beauty products, including eyelashes enhancing agents. Long and high-volume eyelashes enhance facial aesthetics. Growing popularity of beauty competitions around the globe is also augmenting eyelashes enhancing agent market growth.
Consumers nowadays prefer natural and organic beauty products. Eyelashes enhancing agents formulated with natural and organic ingredients are set to exhibit higher demand growth over the coming years. Safety and efficiency concerns coupled with sustainability trends are pushing the sales of organic eyelashes enhancing agents.
Prescription treatments are also contributing to the increasing sales of eyelashes enhancing agents. Increasing awareness of dermatology treatments among target patients is the promoting sales of prescription-based eyelashes enhancing agents. Clinically proven eyelashes enhancing agents are exhibiting high demand.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
Global demand for eyelashes enhancing agents is calculated to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034. The United States is expected to hold 44.5% of the North American market share in 2024.
The Canada market is estimated at a value of US$ 30.4 million in 2024. The market in Japan is forecasted to register a CAGR of 5% through 2034. Eyelashes length enhancing agent sales are projected to reach US$ 267.7 million by 2034.
“Integration of nanotechnology to enhance the delivery of active ingredients is leading to the development of more effective eyelashes enhancing agents,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of Eyelashes Enhancing Agent Market are Beauty Essentials LLC; SkinGen International Inc.; Procter & Gamble; L'Oreal S.A; AbbVie Inc.; Shiseido Company, Limited; Grande Cosmetics, LLC; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Athena Cosmetics, Inc.; Skin Research Laboratories; Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd.; Questex LLC; Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd.
Country-wise Analysis:
How Are American Manufacturers of Eyelash Enhancing Agents Progressing?
The United States' eyelash enhancement agent market is growing due in part to the increasing popularity of beauty pageants and consumer awareness of eye care products. Demand for products is being driven by influencers and celebrities who set beauty trends. The nation's market for eyelash enhancers is also being boosted by advances in container design and product innovation.
Why Is Supplying Eyelash Enhancing Agents to Japan a Lucrative Market?
In Japan, the high percentage of working-age women is driving the market for cosmetics, particularly chemicals that thicken lashes. The notable surge in the usage of eyelash enhancers is a result of developments in the fashion and beauty sectors. In order to increase the sales of high-end eyelash-enhancing agents in Japan, cosmetic manufacturers are now working with celebrities.
Easy Availability of Over-the-Counter Eyelashes Enhancing Agents:
Rising population of working women across the world is driving the sales of cosmetic and beauty products, including eyelash enhancers. Eyelashes enhancing agents are cost-effective and easy to maintain compared to false eyelashes. Increase in the spending power of the working women workforce is contributing to the higher sales of a wide range of beauty products, and eyelashes enhancing agents manufacturers are also benefiting from this.
The aging population is also one of the key users of eyelashes enhancing agents. As age increases, the eyelashes and eyebrows start becoming brittle or sparse, leading to the need for eye care products with nourishing content. Easy availability of over-the-counter products for this purpose is also a key market growth driver.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global eyelashes enhancing agent market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (curling, lengthening, volumizing), application (nourishing, repairing, others), content (bimatoprost, lash-building serums, skincare ingredients, herbal remedies, isopropyl cloprostenate, enhancer serums), and sales channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, health & beauty retailers, e-Commerce, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
