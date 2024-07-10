Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,780 in the last 365 days.

EXL Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Service Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will announce financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli, who will provide insights into the company’s operational and financial results. An earnings news release, investor fact sheet and presentation will be published on the company’s website prior to the conference call offering an overview of the financial results.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed on EXL’s investor website at ir.exlservice.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the call, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 54,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contact:
John Kristoff
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
+1 212 209 4613
ir@exlservice.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EXL Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more