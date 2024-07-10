Submit Release
American Rebel Beer Surpasses 100 Retail Locations Throughout Kansas

Nashville, TN, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, and American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com), provided an update on the availability of its American Rebel Beer as it continues to work with its distribution partners to increase the number of locations consumers can purchase their premium light lager.

American Rebel Light (12 oz cans) can now be purchased at 104 locations across the state of Kansas. Within the Company’s distribution footprint, points of sale include:

Liquor Stores – 75
Grocery Stores – 25
Convenience Stores - 4

“We are proud to announce that American Rebel Light Beer, our patriotic domestic light lager, is available at over 100 fine establishments across Kansas and growing quickly,said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “The feedback so far has been tremendous for American Rebel Beer after recently being featured at the Country Stampede.

“The retail launch of American Rebel Light starts in Kansas, and we won’t be stopping there. We are poised and ready to enter full production in approximately 30 days and are uniquely positioned to take market share nationwide as customers seek a premium, not craft, light lager beer experience that matches their values.”

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S. American Rebel Light is distributed in Kansas by Standard Beverage Corporation. With offices in Lawrence, Lenexa and Wichita, Standard Beverage employs approximately 450+ dedicated people and provides the most diverse portfolio of the industry’s best and most well-known brands.

In addition to its distribution agreement with Standard Beverage in Kansas, American Rebel has also reached distribution agreements with Dichello Distributors (www.dichello.com) for the state of Connecticut, Bonbright Distributors for a nine county region of west central Ohio (www.bonbright.com), and with Best Brands Inc. (www.bestbrandsinc.com) for the state of Tennessee.

To learn more about American Rebel Beer, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com. To learn more about AlcSource or City Brewing Company, visit www.alcsource.com or www.citybrewery.com. To learn more about Standard Beverage Corporation, visit www.standardbeverage.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.
American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include actual use of proceeds from the private placement, effects of the private placement on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the private placement, our ability to comply with the covenants, representations and warranties contained in the purchase agreement with the investor in the private placement, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
info@americanrebel.com

Investor Relations:
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
areb@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

American Rebel Beer KS Retail Locations
Name   Address   Name   Address
7 Eleven #36691   34 N 130TH TERR, Bonner Springs   Kc Liquor   13020 Kansas Avenue, Bonner Springs
8th Street Liquor   235 W 8th Street, Hays   Kc Mart   946 69 Highway, Fort Scott
Abc Discount Liquor   7320 W Central, Wichita   Kc Wine & Spirits   8949 W Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park
Abc Discount Wine & Liquor   2221 N Woodlawn, Wichita   Kraus Liquor   219 E Chicago Avenue, Colwich
Abc Discount Wine & Spirits   8550 W 21st Street North, Wichita   Liberal Liquor Store   1400 N Western Avenue, Liberal
Atwood Liquor   404 Grant Street, Atwood   Liquor Locker   2716 W 12th Avenue, Emporia
Auburn Spirits   13303 W Maple, Wichita   Liquor Station   405 E Wichita Avenue, Russell
Bargain Liquor & Beer   11500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City   Liquor Store   507 S Commercial, Emporia
Barrel House Liquor   230 NW Lyman Road, Topeka   M&W Retail Liquor   701 11th Street, Coffeyville
Beverage Cellar   128 S First Street, Osborne   Maggies Adult Beverage   2510 W Douglas, Wichita
Blackjacks Liquor   307 S 2nd Avenue, Dodge City   Meade Thriftway   922 W CARTHAGE, Meade
Blacks Liquor   1014 Central Avenue, Kansas City   Meysenburg Liquor   405 N Buckeye, Abilene
Blys Retail Liquor   820 W Main, Neodesha   Moonlight Liquors   265 N Moonlight Road, Gardner
Bob's Retail   1801 Main Street, Winfield   Moore Retail Liquor   3139 Main, Parsons
Bottlenecks Llc   2250 E 40 Highway, Russell   Mr G's Liquor   2203 1/2 Central Avenue, Dodge City
Burgardt Retail Liquor   3027 E Pawnee, Wichita   Nigus Retail Liquor   606 N 1st Street, Hiawatha
Cash Saver   2703 US 50 HWY, Emporia   Noto Wine & Spirits   910 NW 25th Street, Topeka
Cave Divers South Liquor St   2745 Belmont Boulevard, Suite 3, Salina   On The Go Prescott   21356 KS Hwy 239, Prescott
Cecil K's Hometown Market   423 ARIZONA, Holton   Pairott Head Liquor   1812 N Broadway, Pittsburg
Centennial Liquor   2401 S Rouse Street, Pittsburg   Pittsburg Truck Stop   10867 NE HWY 69, Pittsburg
Cheers Liquor   1414 W 6th Street, Lawrence   Plaza Of The Flint Hills   32691 Highway 99, Alma
Coleman Liquor   15161 W 119th Street, Olathe   Porter Ranch Beef & Liquor   1005 N State Street, Norton
Corner Liquor   237 W 5th, Concordia   Price Chopper #6   7600 STATE AVE, Kansas City
Country Mart   1020 MERCHANT ST, Emporia   Price Chopper #12   4950 ROE BLVD, Roeland Park
Crystal Lake Liquor   2437 W 53rd Street North, Wichita   Price Chopper #20   2107 S 4TH ST, Leavenworth
Dick Liquor Store   1509 S Santa Fe, Chanute   Price Chopper #39   12010 SHAWNEE MISSION PKWY, Shawnee
Dj Liquor   3002 N Plum Street, Hutchinson   Prost Wine & Spirits   611 S Fossil Street, Russell
Ebkes Spirits & More   409 W Holme Street, Norton   Quicker Liquor   1110 E 5th Street, Coffeyville
Ej's Liquor Barn   1001 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka   Quint Liquor   601 E 1st Street, Pratt
Emporia Liquor & Wine   3185 W 50 Highway, Emporia   R & J Discount Liquor   3015 E Douglas, Wichita
Everton Liquor   1625 S Rock Road, Wichita   Ray Rae's Liquor   1505 E Kansas Ave, Garden City
Finke Retail Liquor   510 Kunkle Drive, Ellsworth   Red Dirt Jack's Inc   310 N ILIFF ST, Medicine Lodge
Five Rivers Llc   912 Unity Street, Atchison   Rimann Liquors Of Prairie V   3917 Prairie Lane, Prairie Village
Frontier Beer, Wine & Spiri   331 E Chestnut, Junction City   Rock Retail Liquor Store   1600 NW 3rd Street, Abilene
G W Foods   101 S. 1st St., Iola   Samples - Alcoholic   2300 Lakeview Road, Lawrence
Garden City Liquor   1115 W Campbell, Garden City   Santa Fe Liquor   432 S Kansas, Liberal
Gibbs Retail Liquor   1706 N Buckeye Ave, Abilene   Santa Fe Liquormart   444 SW Trail Street, Larned
Gillham Retail Liquor   1713 W 8th Street, Coffeyville   Schulte Food Mart   11012 SOUTHWEST BLVD, Wichita
Goebel Liquor   352 S West, Ste 400-600, Wichita   Seneca Street Liquor   403 N Seneca, Wichita
Gw Foods #741   216 N LIBERTY ST, Cherryvale   Snak Atak Travel Plaza-Holt   20330 US-75, Holton
Halletts Liquor   407 W Railroad Street, Independence   Sports Zone Liquor   816 4th Street, Oswego
Heart Of America Food   633 N 130th St, Bonner Springs   Starlight Liquor Store   630 N Kansas Avenue, Liberal
Hejny Retail Liquor   821 Main, Great Bend   Tilton's Oakland Market   1905 NE SEWARD AVE, Topeka
Hen House #24   11721 ROE AVE, Leawood   Twisted H Liquor   109 W 5th Street, Hugoton
Hillside Liquor   1200 E Crawford Street, Salina   Twisted L Liquor   715 S Frances Street, Saint Francis
Hilltop Liquor Store   1800 Central Avenue, Dodge City   Valley Liquor   213 S Meridian, Valley Center
Hole In The Wall Liquor   124 E Wall Street, Fort Scott   Vorshay's Cocktail Lounge   417 E Douglas Avenue, Wichita
Horton Thriftway   240 E 15th Street, Horton   Wehner's Thriftway   551 E US HWY 24 TFWY, Rossville
Jacks Discount Liquor   3931 N Ridge Road #100, Wichita   Wine Cellar   7030 W 199th Street, Stilwell
Jacks Wine And Spirits   3560 N Maize Road, Wichita   Won's Liquors   937 SE 21st Street, Topeka
Johnson Retail Liquor   1204 W Main Street, Lyons   Z Liquor Mart   2010 1/2 10th Street, Great Bend
K S 4 Llc Snak Atak #5   1101 E 4TH ST, Pittsburg   Z's Liquor   1906 Main St., Great Bend

