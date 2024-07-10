Open Letter to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS organisations across the Health System
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2024 -- Dear Leaders and Staff,
— David Ballew, CEO
In alignment with the new government’s vision of a 'Government of Service,' we stand ready to support the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in its mission to improve the NHS and the lives of all people.
The NHS faces numerous challenges, including recruitment and retention, significant budget constraints, and the high costs associated with staffing providers. These issues usurp the budget and impact the quality of care and the well-being of patients and healthcare professionals.
Nimble Global deeply admires the dedication and resilience of NHS staff. Despite these obstacles, your commitment to delivering exceptional care is commendable. We recognize your immense pressure and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.
TAKING ACTION
To demonstrate our commitment and capability, we propose an independent assessment of the recruitment supply chain at NO COST. This initiative will provide valuable insights into potential cost savings and efficiency improvements, directly addressing some of the NHS's most pressing financial and operational challenges.
ADDRESSING RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION CHALLENGES
The recruitment and retention of skilled healthcare professionals remain critical to the NHS’s success. Comprehensive and innovative talent acquisition strategies are desperately needed to identify and engage the best candidates, reduce time-to-hire, and improve the overall quality of hires. The status quo hasn’t worked.
MANAGING BUDGET CONSTRAINTS
We acknowledge the NHS's financial pressures. Addressing the supply chain's potential lack of compliance visibility, including some staffing agencies' possible abuse of shift premiums (BBC article) and agreed pricing, is essential. This practice must stop immediately. Transparent and efficient resource allocation is crucial to ensure every pound spent contributes directly to patient care and operational efficiency and not excessive supplier profits.
REDUCING DEPENDENCE ON THIRD-PARTY STAFFING PROVIDERS
Historical reliance on expensive third-party staffing providers has significantly strained NHS finances. Post-COVID recruitment has forever been changed because innovative technology solutions and service companies can replace traditional recruitment with efficient, cost-saving talent-sourcing methods.
NAVIGATING THE NHS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
We recognize the challenges posed by the numerous requirements to participate in the NHS framework agreement. The government must address the Framework process to allow innovation to deliver what is desperately needed—qualified resources at the best price.
CALL TO DIALOGUE
We invite DHSC and NHS leaders to engage with us in a dialogue to explore how we can collaboratively achieve these goals. Ignoring these opportunities for improvement will only perpetuate the current inefficiencies and suboptimal outcomes. We seek constructive discussions to find the best solutions together.
We can be reached at innovation@nimbleglobal.com.
Yours sincerely,
David Ballew, CEO
Nimble Global
Real People. Real Action. Real Innovation.
