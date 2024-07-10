DR HARTWIG FISCHER APPOINTED FOUNDING DIRECTOR OF SAUDI WORLD CULTURES MUSEUM
Saudi Museums Commission Announces Appointment of Dr Hartwig Fischer as Founding Director of a Museum specialized in World CulturesRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Museums Commission announced today the appointment of Dr Hartwig Fischer as founding director of a museum focused on world cultures, set to open in 2026 in the Royal Arts Complex situated in King Salman Park, now under construction in Riyadh. Dr Hartwig Fischer will set the foundations for the museum and lead it, based on his global expertise in leading international cultural institutions and museums.
A distinguished scholar, art historian, and visionary leader in the field of cultural heritage, Dr Fischer has extensive experience that spans decades of curating exhibitions, leading cultural institutions, and spearheading innovative initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue and appreciation across cultures. Under Dr. Fischer's guidance, the museum will serve as a dynamic hub for cultural exchange, offering innovative programming, educational initiatives, and collaborative partnerships to inspire curiosity, appreciation, and admiration for the world’s diverse cultural traditions.
With its striking 110-metre-high building designed by Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, the museum will offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore world cultures through themes relevant to all humankind. The museum endeavors to exhibit Saudi and Arabian Peninsula heritage and highlight the cultures that have emerged and expanded over time from Africa across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas. It will offer visitors an extraordinary opportunity to explore human universals, shared values and the fascinating diversity of achievements across millennia and across the globe.
As the Kingdom embarks on an unprecedented journey of cultural transformation, the establishment of such museum represents a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's cultural renaissance. This flagship museum that constitutes an iconic landmark within the Royal Arts Complex and King Salman Park will play an important role in enriching the Kingdom's burgeoning cultural landscape. The Museum also epitomizes the Saudi Museums Commission’s commitment to establishing state-of-the-art museums that celebrate global heritage and foster cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.
MOC Media
Ministry of Culture
+966 800 118 9999
media@moc.gov.sa
Visit us on social media:
Other