LPL Financial Welcomes Integrity Financial Group

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Justin Gore, J.D., and Michael Fusco, CRPC®, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms to launch a new independent practice, Integrity Financial Group. They reported serving approximately $475 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Ameriprise.



The advisors are longtime friends who teamed up in 2021 to expand their services and grow their presence throughout South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Based in the coastal town of Mount Pleasant, Gore has 26 years of experience in the financial services industry and oversees a range of specialized services including retirement strategies, estate planning and tailored financial planning. Fusco works out of the Myrtle Beach office and has 12 years of experience providing tailored wealth management and investment strategies for individuals and businesses.

“We are committed to providing clients with the highest level of service,” Fusco said. “We take a client-first approach by working directly with them to understand each person’s unique financial situation, risk tolerance and aspirations. We gather all of this information before making customized recommendations based on their financial goals.”

The team was formerly MG Private Financial, but with the retirement of their previous senior partner Hugh Martin, Gore and Fusco chose to rebrand as Integrity Financial Group, which represents how they aspire to treat their clients and business.

The move to LPL is a strategic one for Integrity Financial Group, which sought a partner that would provide the freedom and flexibility to serve clients' best interests without mandates or proprietary products.

“We did a lot of soul searching over the last year to find a home that would allow us to put our clients first and grow our business on our own terms,” Gore said. “LPL’s integrated platform gives our clients access to a variety of investment products and services, as well as the latest technology and research. At the end of the day, it's all about our clients. They're our lifeblood, and we wouldn't be here without them. Our team’s guiding belief is putting our clients first, always.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Justin and Mike to LPL and are honored to support the launch of Integrity Financial Group. At LPL we understand what it takes to build and operate a thriving practice, and we are committed to offering cutting-edge business solutions and integrated capabilities designed to help advisors grow and differentiate their practices – on their own terms. We look forward to supporting Integrity Financial Group for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Integrity Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

