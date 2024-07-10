KDDI Selects Fortinet for New Global Managed SASE Service

KDDI CORPORATION's Global SASE Platform Service by Fortinet was built leveraging Fortinet's AI-enhanced, cloud-delivered Unified SASE solution

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that KDDI leveraged Fortinet Unified SASE as a new managed secure access service edge (SASE) service. The service from KDDI utilizes Fortinet’s industry-leading Unified SASE solution as the core product for its Global SASE Platform Service by Fortinet offering.

The Global SASE Platform Service by Fortinet unifies and centrally manages different security policies and standards, simplifying complex networks that require highly secure hybrid work environments from any location globally. In addition, by combining KDDI Global IP-VPN, KDDI Wide Area Virtual Switch, KDDI Wide Area Virtual Switch2, and other network services provided by KDDI, various cloud and internet services can be used to secure users, applications, and network edges everywhere.

“We’re excited to join forces with Fortinet to provide a powerful managed SASE service that enables our customers to access secure networks remotely and efficiently, regardless of their location,” said Tetsuya Nakamura, Head of Product Management, General Manager, Product Division, KDDI. “By leveraging Fortinet’s industry-leading Unified SASE offering, we’re able to empower and support our customers in their remote work and secure networking journeys.”

“Fortinet Unified SASE enables KDDI to deliver value-added managed services that provide a consistent security posture and optimal user experiences for customers in hybrid environments,” said John Maddison, chief marketing officer at Fortinet. “Our strategic collaboration with KDDI is the latest example of how Fortinet’s comprehensive Unified SASE solution empowers organizations to embrace the convergence of networking and security.”

KDDI selected Fortinet Unified SASE following a rigorous verification process. KDDI believes the solution will enable the company to provide secure hybrid work environments for customers through centralized management with unified security policies and standards. Fortinet Unified SASE will serve as the foundation for various services offered by KDDI and will enable KDDI to provide Global SASE Platform Service by Fortinet as a managed SASE service for customers around the globe.

Key Features of the New Managed Service

The Global SASE Platform Service by Fortinet enables joint KDDI and Fortinet customers to manage complex hybrid network environments at scale without compromising on security. The new managed SASE service from KDDI and Fortinet provides several benefits for customers, including:

Unifying different security policies and standards at remote work locations globally

at remote work locations globally Optimizing routing and avoiding congestion by connecting to locations in each country

by connecting to locations in each country Providing additional security services , including FWaaS, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, zero-trust network access, and endpoint protection functions

, including FWaaS, secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, zero-trust network access, and endpoint protection functions Optimizing application performance , through the native integration between Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and Fortinet Unified SASE to enhance the user experience with public cloud, SaaS, and private applications

, through the native integration between Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and Fortinet Unified SASE to enhance the user experience with public cloud, SaaS, and private applications Delivering superior user experience while enabling a strong security posture with a robust network of scalable, global SASE locations



Through their collaboration, KDDI and Fortinet will enable customers from various industries to strengthen their security postures and adopt advanced networking technologies seamlessly.

The Global SASE Platform Service by Fortinet is available now globally from KDDI.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with high-profile, well-respected organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

