BTArtboxnails Launches XCOATTIPS® Ombré Collection
UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTArtboxnails is pleased to announce the release of its latest innovation, the XCOATTIPS® Ombré collection. This new product range aims to enhance the way nail enthusiasts experience ombré nail art, offering a combination of sophistication and ease of use that has been carefully designed to meet high standards of quality and aesthetics.
At its core, the XCOATTIPS® Ombré collection features a stunning array of 14 unique designs, available in 2 colors and 7 different nail shapes, ensuring there is a perfect match for every style preference. These pre-designed ombré nail tips are crafted using BTArtboxnails’ BTMMA™ mix soft gel - a material celebrated for its exceptional toughness, rigidity, and ability to create a three-dimensional nail shape. This innovation allows for a high degree of simulation, mimicking the appearance of handmade acrylic nails, and offers strong permeability for ultraviolet rays to penetrate the nail tips, even after the application of intricate designs.
“The XCOATTIPS® Ombré collection is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality,” says Becky, a representative of BTArtboxnails. “We wanted to offer a product that not only looks stunning but also makes achieving professional-level ombré nails at home simple and enjoyable. Our patented BTMMA™ material and X-COAT™ process ensure that every set of nails looks salon-perfect and lasts.”
Since its inception, BTArtboxnails has consistently been at the forefront of the nail art revolution, with its XCOATTIPS® Series, including French, Natural, Toenails, and Press-on nails, setting new standards in the industry. The introduction of the XCOATTIPS® Ombré collection is another step in the company’s mission to innovate and elevate nail art.
For those eager to achieve perfect ombré nails, BTArtboxnails provides a clear, step-by-step application guide, making the ease of use and the professional-quality results an essential addition to any nail art enthusiast’s toolkit.
For more information about the company, or to purchase, please visit https://btartboxnails.com/.
About BTArtboxnails
BTArtboxnails is a creative nail brand committed to redefining the nail art experience through innovation and science. Recognizing the challenges faced by nail art enthusiasts, BTArtboxnails has developed patented materials and revolutionary systems to make professional-level nail art accessible and enjoyable. The brand’s journey is marked by a dedication to breaking traditional constraints and empowering individuals to express their creativity with ease. With the XCOATTIPS® system, BTArtboxnails offers a unique, high-quality, and user-friendly nail art experience that is transforming the industry.
