PHILIPPINES, July 10 - Press Release

July 10, 2024 Japan-Philippines pact a 'positive step,' says Cayetano Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday hailed the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Japan and the Philippines as a "positive step" for military cooperation. At the same time, he also highlighted the potential challenges of the complex agreement. "It's good to have allies," Cayetano said in a media interview on July 8, 2024. "But the question is saan mo gagamitin ang cooperation na 'yan, because you don't want there to be more problems than solutions." The RAA marks Japan's first defense pact forged in Asia, allowing both countries' military troops to enter each other's territory for joint military exercises. The new defense pact also aims to strengthen regional ties amidst escalating tensions over China's actions in the West Philippine Sea. Cayetano commended Japan for its increasing cooperation beyond the military sphere and expressed openness to additional forms of support. "If the Japanese can help us bring more tourists for more jobs [for Filipinos], those are forms of help na wala na sa agreement," he said. Cayetano told reporters the Senate will do what it can to ratify the pact, echoing Senate President Pro Tempore and National Defense and Security chair Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada who said he will see to it that the ratification of the RAA will be among the priority agenda of the Senate when it opens the third Regular Session later this month. "Kailangan natin tingnan at himayin kasi there's going to be a little bit of controversy," Cayetano said. "(But) in a sense, we need all the help we can get." Japan-Philippines pact, isang positibong hakbang ayon kay Cayetano Pinuri ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes ang Reciprocal Access Agreement o RAA sa pagitan ng Japan at Pilipinas at sinabing isa itong "positibong hakbang" para sa kooperasyong militar ng bansa. Gayunpaman, binigyang-diin din niya ang posibleng mga hamon ng kasunduang ito. "It's good to have allies," sabi ni Cayetano sa isang panayam sa media nitong July 8, 2024. "But the question is saan mo gagamitin ang cooperation na 'yan, because you don't want there to be more problems than solutions." Ang RAA ang unang defense pact ng Japan sa Asya. Nagbibigay ito ng pahintulot sa mga tropang militar ng dalawang bansa na pumasok sa teritoryo ng bawat isa para sa joint military exercise. Layunin din ng bagong defense pact na palakasin ang relasyon sa rehiyon ng dalawang bansa sa gitna ng tumitinding tensyon sa West Philippine Sea. Bukod sa tulong militar, binigyang-puri rin ni Cayetano ang Japan dahil sa kanilang kooperasyon sa bansa at ipinahayag na mananatiling bukas ang Pilipinas para sa karagdagang suporta mula sa Japan. "If the Japanese can help us bring more tourists for more jobs [for Filipinos], those are forms of help na wala na sa agreement," wika niya. Sinabi rin ni Cayetano sa media na gagawin ng Senado ang lahat ng kanilang makakaya upang pagtibayin ang kasunduan. Ipinahayag na rin ni Senate President Pro Tempore at National Defense and Security Chair Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na sisiguraduhin ng senado na kabilang sa priority agenda ang ratipikasyon ng RAA sa pagbubukas ng kanilang ikatlong regular na sesyon sa huling bahagi ng buwang ito. "Kailangan natin tingnan at himayin kasi there's going to be a little bit of controversy," wika ni Cayetano. "(But) in a sense, we need all the help we can get.," dagdag niya