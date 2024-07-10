Gaxos Partners with Meshy to Deliver AI-Generated 3D Models in its Product for Game Developers and Publishers

Roseland, NJ, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that it partnered with Meshy to deliver 3D assets in its AI solution for game developers and publishers.

“We are happy to announce our partnership with Meshy to deliver quality 3D models through our product,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.AI. “We look forward to working with Meshy to make our product and service and integral part of any game developer's or publisher's toolkit.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Gaxos and bring our advanced 3D generative AI features to their users,” said Ethan Hu, CEO of Meshy. “This collaboration allows us to offer innovative tools that make it easier for game developers to create detailed and immersive 3D models."

About Meshy

Born from a fusion of passion and generative AI, Meshy transforms text and images into dazzling 3D masterpieces in mere moments. Meshy is not just streamlining 3D design; Meshy unlocks a universe of creative possibilities.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

