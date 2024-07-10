Liver Disease Treatment Market Set for Exponential Growth: Projections Show $36.45 Bn by 2031 with Remarkable 5.7% CAGR

global liver disease treatment industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global liver disease treatment industry generated $20.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $36.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Takeaways:

The antiviral drugs segment held the lion’s share

The cancer segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

North America held the largest share

Furthermore, immunoglobulin is used in treatment of certain types of hepatitis. Moreover, vaccines are used to prevent hepatitis viral infection. For instance, vaccines are available for prevention of hepatitis A, B, and C. Furthermore, other products such as corticosteroids are used in the treatment of liver related autoimmune diseases such as autoimmune hepatitis. Thus, there are various liver related conditions such as hepatitis, autoimmune diseases, non-alcoholic fatty liver, cancer, and genetic disorders, which are treated by using different types of products such as anti-viral drugs, immunosuppressants, vaccines immunoglobulins, corticosteroids, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

Increase in incidence of liver diseases, surge in government and non-government awareness program, and surge in geriatric population coupled with rise in alcohol consumption and poor dietary habits have boosted the growth of the global liver disease treatment market. However, strict regulatory approvals related to liver diseases treatment drugs and vaccines and resistance to antiviral drugs used in treatment of hepatitis B and C hamper the market growth. On the contrary, presence of strong pipeline products is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Market Segmentation:

By TREATMENT TYPE:

Antiviral Drugs

Immunosuppressants

Vaccines

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteroids

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

By DISEASE TYPE:

Hepatitis

Autoimmune Diseases

Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has a moderate impact due to decline in need for drugs that are used in liver treatment, limited availability of medical care, and shortage of healthcare staff.

The rise in burden of Covid-19 related hospitalization negatively affected the healthcare sector.

On the contrary, the research studies and activities such as clinical trials for safety and efficacy for treatment of liver diseases boosted the demand for liver disease treatment.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in geriatric population, adoption of advanced technologies, robust R&D infrastructure for life science researchers, and improved liver disease treatment. However, the global liver disease treatment market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in liver diseases, increase in public-private investments, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D.

Major market players:

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

Emergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma)

F. Hoffman-LA Roche

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

