Designer Pool Covers KZN Expands Presence in Durban with Innovative Safety Solutions
The company, known for its expertise in automatic and manual pool covers, continues to set industry standards in South Africa.DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Pool Covers KZN, a leading provider of high-quality pool cover systems, has strengthened its presence in Durban with its established branch at 102 MT. EDGECOMBE CREST 7 HILLHEAD DRIVE MT. EDGECOMBE, Durban, 4302. The company, known for its expertise in automatic and manual pool covers, continues to set industry standards in South Africa.
With over a decade of experience, Designer Pool Covers KZN has been at the forefront of pool safety and energy efficiency solutions. The company's product range includes PoolDeck Slatted Automatic Pool Covers, Pet & Child Safety Covers, Automatic Vinyl Safety Covers, and Thermal blankets, catering to a diverse clientele of homeowners, builders, designers, architects, and commercial establishments.
The Durban branch showcases the company's commitment to providing localized service and expertise. Customers in the region can now easily access Designer Pool Covers KZN's comprehensive range of pool cover solutions, tailored to meet specific safety and aesthetic requirements.
Safety remains a top priority for Designer Pool Covers KZN. The company's pool covers are manufactured using high-quality materials, ensuring the protection of children and pets around residential swimming pools. This focus on safety aligns with growing concerns about pool-related accidents and the need for effective preventive measures.
In addition to safety, Designer Pool Covers KZN's products offer significant benefits in terms of energy efficiency and pool maintenance. The covers help reduce water evaporation, minimize heat loss, and prevent debris from entering the pool, thereby lowering maintenance costs and extending the swimming season.
The company's automatic pool cover systems have garnered particular attention for their convenience and effectiveness. These systems allow for easy operation, providing a seamless blend of functionality and aesthetics. The automatic pool cover costs vary depending on the specific requirements of each installation, reflecting the customized approach taken by Designer Pool Covers KZN.
Designer Pool Covers KZN's success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach. The company offers professional technical assistance to clients, architects, and builders, ensuring that each pool cover solution is optimally designed and installed. On-site, face-to-face customer service and robust after-sales support further enhance the customer experience.
The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its product range, which adheres to international standards and trends. Designer Pool Covers KZN continually updates its offerings to incorporate the latest advancements in pool cover technology, maintaining its position as an industry leader.
As the demand for pool safety solutions continues to grow, Designer Pool Covers KZN is well-positioned to meet the needs of the Durban market and beyond. The company's expansion in Durban reflects its dedication to providing accessible, high-quality pool cover solutions to a wider audience.
For more information about Designer Pool Covers KZN and its range of pool cover solutions, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact the Durban branch directly.
About Designer Pool Covers KZN:
Designer Pool Covers KZN is a leading provider of automatic and manual pool cover systems in South Africa. With over 10 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of pool safety and energy efficiency solutions for residential and commercial clients. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, Designer Pool
Loraine Webster
Designer Pool Covers KwaZulu-Natal
+ +27 (72) 688-2247
loraine@designercovers.co.za
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other