Welo Partners with the Managed Service Providers Association of America
Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals
Welo, the leading virtual office space platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America.
Welo, the leading virtual office space platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). By offering immersive virtual spaces that replicate the in-person office experience, this collaboration aims to enhance remote work for both Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers across the nation.
— Cliff Pollan - CEO
The Virtual Office Solution for Remote and Hybrid Teams
Welo is renowned for its innovative approach to remote communication and collaboration, going beyond static video calls. The platform recreates the look, feel, and flow of gathering in person, enabling businesses to bridge geographical gaps, promote interaction, and strengthen connections among distributed teams. By integrating, MSPs can transform their service offerings and provide clients with professional, branded virtual office spaces.
Empowering MSPs with an Advanced Virtual Office Platform
"We’re proud to partner with MSPAA, empowering MSPs nationwide to deliver a professional, immersive, and customizable virtual office platform to their clients" said Cliff Pollan, CEO and co-founder of Welo. "Welo enables businesses to create a branded virtual headquarters, complete with meeting rooms, private offices, and collaborative areas. By offering Welo, MSPs can differentiate themselves and provide their clients with the virtual workspaces they need to thrive in today’s remote and hybrid work environment."
A Commitment to the MSP Community
The partnership with MSPAA underscores Welo’s commitment to supporting the MSP community. This alliance ensures that MSPs have access to cutting-edge technology that fosters collaboration, enhances productivity, and creates a sense of community among remote and hybrid teams. MSPs endorsed by MSPAA will now be able to offer Welo virtual spaces, positioning themselves as leaders in delivering innovative solutions to their clients.
About Welo
Welo is revolutionizing the way businesses operate remotely by providing a dynamic and intuitive virtual office solution. With a focus on elevating the remote work experience, Welo goes beyond traditional video conferencing to deliver vibrant virtual spaces that provide everything teams need to thrive online.
About the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA)
The Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advancing managed service providers across the United States. The MSPAA’s mission is to provide the US business community with a platform to locate, identify, and connect with MSPs to fulfill their technology needs.
For more information about the MSPAA, visit: https://mspaa.net
For more information about the partnership and how Welo can benefit your business, please visit: https://www.welo.space/mspaa/
