Tucson Lifestyle Magazine Highlights Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik as "The Face of Alzheimer’s Treatment"

In the feature article, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik provides a brief overview of Alzheimer’s treatment options, which is one of her particular research interests.

There's growing evidence that lifestyle changes can significantly impact the course of Alzheimer's... diet, physical activity, cognitive engagement, and social interaction can play a crucial role...” — Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, neurologist in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tucson Lifestyle magazine proudly features Dr. Mateja de Leonni Stanonik in its latest issue as "The Face of Alzheimer’s Treatment." See https://tucsonlifestyle-az.newsmemory.com/ This recognition celebrates Dr. de Leonni's exceptional contributions to the field of neurology, her service to the Tucson-area community, and her dedication to advancing research and treatment options for neurological disorders.Dr. de Leonni, a Tucson-based neurologist with an extensive research background, has made significant strides in understanding and treating neurological conditions. In the feature article, she provides a brief overview of Alzheimer’s treatment options, offering hope and guidance to patients and their families.“I am honored to be featured by Tucson Lifestyle magazine,” said Dr. de Leonni. “My goal is to continue to push the boundaries of neurological research and provide the best possible care for my patients. Alzheimer's disease is a challenging condition, but with continued research and advancements in treatment, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those affected.”Alzheimer’s affects approximately 6 percent of all people age 65 and older and is the most common cause of dementia. The exact cause of Alzheimer's is elusive. According to current scientific opinions, it is caused by an abnormal build-up of proteins in and around brain cells. As the FDA approves new drugs aimed at mitigating the effects of this debilitating disease, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik emphasizes a comprehensive approach that also includes lifestyle modifications.The approval of new Alzheimer's drugs marks a significant milestone in the fight against this neurodegenerative disease. These medications, such as lecanemab and aducanumab (discontinued by the manufacturer in 2024) target the amyloid plaques in the brain that are characteristic of Alzheimer's. An encouraging clinical trial tested a new drug, LM11A-31, to possibly increase the brain’s resilience to Alzheimer-driven changes. See https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-05-results-human-clinical-trial-early.html While drugs like these offer hope by potentially slowing the progression of the disease, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik cautions that they are not a cure. "These treatments are a step in the right direction, but we must manage expectations. They can slow down the progression, but they do not reverse the damage already done," she states.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik advocates for a holistic approach to managing Alzheimer's, combining pharmacological treatments with lifestyle interventions. "There's growing evidence that lifestyle changes can significantly impact the course of Alzheimer's," she notes. "Research has shown that factors such as diet, physical activity, cognitive engagement, and social interaction can play a crucial role in brain health.”See recent reports on CNN, “Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved,” https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/18/health/alzheimers-blood-brain-improvement-wellness/index.html & “An Alzheimer’s patient says intensive lifestyle changes reversed her condition,” https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/16/health/video/gupta-alzheimers-reversed-patient-digvid One of the most compelling areas of lifestyle intervention is diet. Dr. de Leonni Stanonik points to the Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, as particularly beneficial. Studies suggest that this diet can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and improve cognitive function. "Nutrition is fundamental. What we eat can affect our brain health profoundly. My personal advice is to avoid ultra-processed foods," she notes.Physical exercise is another critical component. Regular physical activity has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, which in turn supports brain function. Exercise can also promote the growth of new brain cells and improve mood, both of which are important for those with Alzheimer's. "Even moderate exercise, like walking or swimming, can make a difference," Dr. de Leonni Stanonik advises.Cognitive engagement is also essential. Activities that challenge the brain, such as puzzles, reading, or learning new skills, can help maintain cognitive function. "The brain thrives on being challenged. Keeping it active can delay the onset of symptoms," she explains.Social interaction plays a vital role in mental health as well. Isolation can exacerbate Alzheimer's symptoms, while staying socially active can provide emotional support and stimulate cognitive function. "Human connection is powerful. Social activities can help keep the mind sharp and improve the quality of life for those with Alzheimer's," Dr. de Leonni Stanonik says.In her commentary, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik underscores the importance of personalized care. "Alzheimer's affects each person differently, and treatment plans should be tailored to the individual's needs. A combination of medication, lifestyle changes, and supportive care is often the most effective approach."She also highlights the need for continued research. "While we have made significant strides, we are still learning about Alzheimer's. Ongoing research is crucial to developing more effective treatments and, hopefully, a cure," she adds.Finally, Dr. de Leonni Stanonik cautions that “in all medical matters, one should not act based solely on information found on the internet, but instead review the issues with the medical doctor who has the patient’s medical history and has personally examined the patient.”About Tucson Lifestyle MagazineTucson Lifestyle is a free-access, award-winning city magazine produced by Conley Media, LLC for more than 40 years. The mission of Tucson Lifestyle is to celebrate the people, events, homes, gardens, landscapes, activities, food, businesses, and cultural and nonprofit organizations that make living in Southern Arizona unique and fulfilling. With lush photography, compelling stories, informative listings and departments, plus targeted special-interest sections, the magazine presents a monthly exploration of subjects that are important to Arizonans.Website: https://www.tucsonlifestyle.com About Dr. Mateja de Leonni StanonikMateja de Leonni Stanonik, MD, MA, PhD (former Surgeon General of the Republic of Slovenia) is the head of a multidisciplinary Neurology and Psychiatry Clinic at the Vita Medica Institute in Tucson, Arizona. Her current practice focuses on stroke/vascular neurology, memory issues, and women's issues with neurological disorders.Mateja de Leonni Stanonik, BA, BSc, MA, MD, PhD, grew up in Slovenia (formerly Yugoslavia). She completed her undergraduate degrees in Biology and Psychology (BSc.), as well as in German and Political Science (B.A.). She went on to obtain her Master’s degree in Cognitive Psychology/Neurolinguistics and Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Neuroscience. In 2007, she completed her M.D. degree at the Saba University School of Medicine, followed by a medical residency in Neurology at George Washington University.Dr. de Leonni Stanonik is passionate about preserving brain health well into the golden years of life which allows patients to maintain quality of life as much as possible. Thus, she routinely uses treatments to limit cognitive decline.

