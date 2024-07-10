Daejo by Tom Man Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards
Meticulously Crafted Wooden Stools Redefine Everyday Objects with Timeless EleganceCOMO, ITALY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Daejo by Tom Man as the Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design approach of the Daejo stools, which elevate the humble wooden stool into a symbol of enduring beauty and functionality.
The Bronze A' Furniture Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance furniture design standards. Daejo exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits for users through its meticulous attention to detail, sustainable material selection, and thoughtful design that seamlessly integrates into various spaces while enhancing them with timeless elegance.
Crafted from durable Hard Maple wood, each Daejo stool features unique grain patterns that tell the story of the wood's journey from forest to workshop. The precision cutting process (CNC) combined with traditional woodworking techniques ensures a perfect balance between strength and inviting texture. The stools transcend mere functionality, emerging as sculptural pieces that transform everyday objects into works of art.
The recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for Tom Man and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design and craftsmanship. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of furniture design.
Daejo was designed by Tom Man, an accomplished industrial designer renowned for his ability to harmonize creativity with functionality.
About Tom Man
Tom Man, an accomplished industrial designer, adeptly harmonizes creativity with functionality, manifesting designs that both inspire imagination and fulfill practical necessities. Renowned for his acute attention to detail and steadfast commitment to quality, he has earned widespread acclaim within the industry for his ability to create designs that seamlessly integrate aesthetic appeal with real-world utility. Tom Man is based in Israel.
About Tomaya Studio
Tomaya Studio is an award-winning product design studio, founded by duo; Tom and Maya. Based on the philosophy that design transcends mere aesthetics, the studio focuses on creating objects that serve as 'companions for everyday life.' Melding form and function, Tomaya's designs emphasize the deep connection between people and the objects they interact with daily. Every piece is meticulously crafted to resonate with the human experience, transforming ordinary actions into extraordinary moments.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes furniture designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards through innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, and originality. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furnituredesignawards.net
