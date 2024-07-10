קמפיין ”גינת אירופה“ במימון משותף של האיחוד האירופי: מביאים את מיטב התפוחים והקיוויים תוצרת אירופה לישראל

המאגד בין ה

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- המאגד בין הקואופרטיב החקלאי של נאפולי אגריניו מיוון ואיגוד מפיצי הפירות והירקות הפולניים

”UNION FRUIT ”עתידים להודיע על השקת קמפיין במימון משותף של האיחוד האירופי ”גינת

אירופה“ בישראל. מיזם נועז זה שם לו כמטרה להציג לצרכן הישראלי את האיכות והטעם

הנפלאים של תפוחים תוצרת אירופה מפולין וקיווים תוצרת אירופה מיוון.

קמפיין "גינת אירופה" הוא פרוייקט בן 3 שנים )2024-2027( אשר תוכנן כדי להגביר את הנוכחות

בשוק ואת מודעות הצרכנים של קיווים אירופיים מיוון ותפוחים אירופיים מפולין בישראל, בהודו

ובשווקים נוספים. המטרות הראשיות הן הגברת הייצוא למדינות אלה וכן ציון לשבח של האיכות, תקני

הבטיחות והיתרונות התזונתיים הגבוהים של פירות אלה.

כדי להגשים מטרות אלו, הקמפיין יתמקד בהצגת האיכות העליונה ותקני הבטיחות המחמירים

של התוצרת האירופית, השיטות ברות הקיימא בהן נעשה שימוש לשם גידול אותה התוצרת

והוורסטיליות והיתרונות הבריאותיים שכרוכים בצריכת תפוחים וקיוויים תוצרת אירופה. קמפיין זה

כולל מגוון פעילויות כגון הקמת משרדי יח"צ במדינות היעד, פיתוח אתר אינטרנט ייעודי ונוכחות

במדיה החברתית, קידום מכירות דרך הפצת דוגמיות ויצירת סרטונים, השתתפות בירידים, ארגון

פגישות B2B, ביצוע נסיעות העשרה בנושא לאירופה ואירוח ימי טעימות כדי לעורר עניין גם אצל

קהל הצרכנים וגם אצל מובילי התעשייה.

התוצאות של קמפיין זה צפויות להיות ביקוש מוגבר לקיוויים ותפוחים תוצרת אירופה, שיוביל

לנוכחות גלובלית מוגברת של פירות האיחוד האירופי. בנוסף, הקמפיין המדובר שואף ליצור

תדמית חיובית עבור התוצרת האירופית עם פוטנצאל להעלאת הביקושים לפירות תוצרת אירופה

אחרים בשווקי היעד וכתוצאה מכך להשיג יצירת אסטרטגיית ייצוא מגוונת וברת קיימא.

למידע נוסף לגבי קמפיין "גינת אירופה" וכדי להביע עניין במוצרים מצויינים אלה, נא ביקרו ב-

.www.appleandkiwi.eu

הצטרפו אלינו לחגיגה של טעמי אירופה ותהנו מתפוחים וקיווים ממש כאן, בישראל.

איכות בסטנדרטים הכי גבוהים עם תעודות שמסתובבת בכל העולם עכשיו בקצות אצבעותיך!

תהנו, זה מאירופה!

במימון משותף של האיחוד האירופי!

במימון משותף של האיחוד האירופי. עם זאת, דעות והיגדים המובעים הנה הם שייכים למחבר/ים

בלבד ולא משקפות בהכרח את אלה של האיחוד האירופי או של הסוכנות האירופית למחקר )REA).

הן האיחוד האירופי והן הרשות בעלת הסמכות לא ייחשבו כאחראיים עליהם.

האיחוד האירופי תומך בקמפיינים המקדמים מוצרים חקלאיים

באיכות גבוהה

במימון משותף של האיחוד האירופי

--------

The consortium between the Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli

Agrinio from Greece, and the Association of Polish Fruit and

Vegetables Distributors "FRUIT UNION", is set to announce the launch of the EU cofunded campaign “Garden of Europe” in Israel. This ambitious initiative aims to

introduce Israeli consumers to the exceptional quality and taste of European apples

from Poland and European kiwis from Greece.

The “Garden of Europe” campaign is a 3-year project (2024-2027) designed to boost

the market presence and consumer awareness of European kiwis from Greece and

European apples from Poland in Israel, India, and other markets. The primary goals are

to increase exports to these countries and highlight these fruits’ high quality, safety

standards, and nutritional benefits.

To achieve these objectives, the campaign will focus on showcasing the superior quality

and strict safety standards of European produce, the sustainable farming practices used

in their cultivation, and the versatility and health benefits of consuming European kiwis

and apples. The campaign includes a variety of activities such as, establishing PR offices

in the target countries, developing a dedicated website and social media presence,

distributing promotional merchandise, creating promotional videos, participating in

trade fairs, organizing B2B meetings, conducting study trips to Europe and hosting

tasting days to engage consumers and industry stakeholders.

The expected outcomes of the campaign include enhanced demand for European kiwis

and apples, resulting in a stronger global presence for EU fruits. Additionally, the

campaign aims to foster a positive image of European produce, potentially increasing

demand for other EU fruits in the target markets and promoting a diversified and

sustainable export strategy.

For more information about the “Garden of Europe” campaign and to express your

interest in these exceptional products, please visit www.appleandkiwi.eu.

Join us in celebrating the flavors of Europe and enjoy apples and kiwis right here in

Israel.

Certified high-standard quality that travels all over the world is now at your fingertips!

Enjoy It’s From Europe!

Co-funded by the European Union!

Co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of

the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the

European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the

granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Co-funded by the European Union

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE HIGH QUALITY

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS