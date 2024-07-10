Submit Release
ESMA publishes Statement on use of collateral by NFCs acting as clearing members

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today issued a public statement on deprioritising supervisory actions linked to the eligibility of uncollateralized public guarantees, public bank guarantees, and commercial bank guarantees for Non-Financial Counterparties (NFCs) acting as clearing members, pending the entry into force of EMIR 3.

