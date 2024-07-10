ESMA publishes Statement on use of collateral by NFCs acting as clearing members
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today issued a public statement on deprioritising supervisory actions linked to the eligibility of uncollateralized public guarantees, public bank guarantees, and commercial bank guarantees for Non-Financial Counterparties (NFCs) acting as clearing members, pending the entry into force of EMIR 3.
