Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific See Huge Growth $40.5 Billion by 2032 With CAGR of 5.4% : AMR

Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2023 - 2032

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth is driven by increase in R&D activities for novel medication development.

Increase in number of people suffering from inflammatory diseases, surge in use of anti-inflammatory therapeutics, and strong product pipeline drive the growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market

was estimated at in $𝟐𝟑.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 2022, and is anticipated to hit by 2032, $𝟒𝟎.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% from 2023 to 2033.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in the prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases and others and surge use of corticosteroids to treat various inflammatory diseases drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. However, side effects associated with the corticosteroids and NSAIDs are hampering the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth. On the contrary, increase in research and development activities for the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics is expected to offer remunerative opportunity for expansion of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

▪️ In the economic recession, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is driven by increase in prevalence of inflammatory diseases.

▪️ However, fluctuations in the demand for pharmaceuticals including anti-inflammatory therapeutics as companies adjust their spending priorities impact the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on indication, the arthritis segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market revenue, owing to, increase in prevalence of arthritis and surge in number of people taking treatment for arthritis.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on drug class, the biologics segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, accounting for more than two-fifths of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market revenue, owing to increase in use of biologics for the treatment of arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market revenue, owing to increase in sell of anti-inflammatory drugs through retail pharmacy stores and rise in number of people suffering from various inflammatory diseases.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GalaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. These players have adopted strategies such as, product launch and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

