Equia Keto Line by Joumana Maalouf Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards
Innovative Keto Product Line Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by International JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Equia Keto Line by Joumana Maalouf as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Equia Keto Line packaging within the industry, acknowledging its outstanding design and potential to influence packaging standards and practices.
The Equia Keto Line packaging design stands out for its seamless integration of tradition and modernity, appealing to a wide range of consumers in the growing keto market. By combining vintage sketches with contemporary patterns and a nature-inspired color palette, the design creates a visually pleasing and sensory experience that connects customers with the beauty and balance of the outdoors, fostering a sense of harmony and well-being in their daily lives.
The award-winning packaging design features a pouch bag with an easy-to-use open zipper for closure, tear notches for added functionality, and a special printing effect on a matte background with spot UV detailing. The fusion of matte and glossy finishes on the PET and PE Transparent materials ensures an upscale presentation while preserving the products in peak condition. These innovative elements set the Equia Keto Line apart from competitors in the market.
The recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Joumana Maalouf and her team at Colorcode Creative Agency to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of packaging design, contributing to the growth and development of the industry as a whole.
Team Members
Equia Keto Line was designed by a talented team consisting of Mrs. Joumana Maalouf, the CEO, Brand Consultant & Creative Director, Mr. Balsam Abou Chara, the Art Director, and Mrs. Mariam Tout, responsible for Videography and Animation.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=159746
About Joumana Maalouf
Joumana Maalouf, a creative visionary from Lebanon and brand consultant, is the Founder and Creative Director of Colorcode Agency, a premier branding firm. With over 21 years of experience in innovative food and beverage packaging, Joumana has driven market growth for high-profile clients. She holds a Master's in International Business, has crafted more than 400 FDA and EU-compliant designs, and has earned an A' Design Award.
About Colorcode Creative Agency
Colorcode is an innovative creative agency with over a decade of experience, operating on regional, national, and global scales. Distinguished by its dynamic and youthful team, the agency is committed to delivering creative solutions across various services, including strategic planning, branding, concept creation, packaging, advertising, stands and displays, marketing plan development, digital strategy formulation, social media campaign development, and website design and creation. With a focus on simplicity and formality, Colorcode provides a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the diverse needs of its clients across various markets.
About Colorcode
Founded in 2009, Colorcode is a revolutionary creative agency in Lebanon that allows any product to dominate the market with a well-studied target audience and an out-of-the-box package design that exceeds clients' expectations. Led by Joumana Maalouf, the founder and Creative Director, Colorcode has become a leader in the packaging design industry over the years. The agency's extensive expertise encompasses the regional, national, and global market, with a young, dynamic, and innovative team offering services in branding, packaging, illustration, advertising, stands & displays, strategic planning, and digital marketing.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to blend form and function effectively. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that highlights the designer's skill, resourcefulness, and dedication to creating outstanding packaging solutions.
About A' Design Award
The A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and promotes the principles of good design on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignaward.com .
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here