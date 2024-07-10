Anti-Drone Market size worth $ 11.90 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 27.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anti-Drone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.61 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.90 Billion by the end of the forecast period.
Global Anti-Drone Market Surges Amidst Escalating Security Threats
The global anti-drone market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by an alarming rise in incidents involving unauthorized drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These rogue drones are increasingly being used for nefarious activities, including deploying explosives, smuggling contraband, and gathering intelligence on sensitive assets. The proliferation of low-cost UAVs has exacerbated these illicit incidents, necessitating the deployment of cutting-edge anti-drone systems. Advanced technologies are critical in detecting and intercepting rogue drones, ensuring the safety of vital areas such as airports, critical infrastructure, stadiums, military installations, and battlefield sites.
Key Market Drivers
1. Rising Global Terrorism: The surge in global terrorism and security breaches by unauthorized UAVs significantly drives the anti-drone market.
2. Increased UAV Adoption: The growing adoption of UAVs, facilitated by reduced costs, further propels market growth.
3. Proactive Security Measures: Public safety departments and commercial establishments are increasingly deploying anti-drone systems to meet security needs.
4. R&D Advancements: Continuous research and development efforts by key market players are leading to advanced solutions capable of countering threats from multiple aircraft systems.
Challenges in the Market
Despite the positive momentum, the extensive use of advanced technologies in anti-drone systems poses a challenge for medium-sized players, hindering their market entry. This limitation affects the market's potential for growth and innovation.
Regional Dominance
The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the global anti-drone market, driven primarily by significant government expenditure aimed at enhancing aerospace and defense infrastructure. This strategic investment underscores the region's commitment to bolstering security measures against unauthorized UAV threats.
The Future of Drone Sensors: Innovations and Technological Advancements
The anti-drone market is intricately linked with advancements in drone sensor technology. Innovations in this area are crucial for developing sophisticated detection and interception systems, ensuring comprehensive security solutions for the future.
Key Market Players
Prominent players in the global anti-drone market include industry leaders such as SRC, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Leonardo S.p.a, Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Drone Shield Ltd., Liteye Systems, Inc., among others. Their expertise and innovative solutions play a pivotal role in fortifying global security against drone-related threats.
This analysis highlights the escalating demand for anti-drone systems amidst the growing security threats posed by unauthorized UAVs. As governments and commercial entities continue to invest in advanced technologies, the global anti-drone market is anticipated to witness significant expansion, offering unparalleled solutions to mitigate security risks.
Global Anti-Drone Market Segment Analysis
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Anti-Drone Market into Defense Type, End-User, And Geography.
• Anti-Drone Market, by Defense Type
o Detection & Disruption Systems
o Detection Systems
• Anti-Drone Market, by End-User
o Military & Defense
o Commercial
o Government
o Others
• Anti-Drone Market, by Geography
o North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
o ROW
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
