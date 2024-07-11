ITEHIL Launches Revolutionary Portable RO Water Filtration System, Improve Outdoor Drinking Water Safety
ITEHIL's new generation portable reverse osmosis water filtration system uses advanced filtration technology and has a filtration efficiency of up to 99.99%.UTAH, US, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITEHIL is an industry leader in innovative water filtration solutions and has launched a new generation of portable reverse osmosis water filtration systems. The system uses advanced filtration technology, using a 0.0001 micron RO membrane and composite filter element (PP cotton + activated carbon) to form multiple composite filtrations, which will revolutionize the outdoor drinking water experience.
ITEHIL reverse osmosis filtration system (RO membrane filter) can effectively remove up to 99.99% of pollutants, 100 times more effective than ultrafiltration.
The Composite filter element is composed of PP cotton + activated carbon. PP cotton can effectively filter large particles such as sediment, rust, and suspended matter in the water. Activated carbon can adsorb impurities such as chlorine and organic compounds, and improve water quality and taste by removing odors and pollutants. In addition, it can also directly filter tap water and untreated raw freshwater sources. The use of multiple filtration can ensure drinking water safety and bring consumers a better water experience.
ITEHIL reverse osmosis water filtration system is equipped with a 100G powerful self-priming pump and a 3-meter long external pumping pipe to meet the outdoor water needs of many people. The fully automatic portable design only requires putting the water inlet pipe into the water source and starting it with one button to get pure water. It fully considers the needs of outdoor users, perfectly combines water purification technology and portability brings many conveniences and advantages to users, and is an ideal choice for many outdoor travel and camping enthusiasts.
ITEHIL reverse osmosis water filtration system is certified by NSF/ANSI 58 American agency and is a very mature and safe filter. The TDS value of the water purified by this system is between 0-50, which meets the US drinking water standards.
As a renowned brand in the water filtration industry, ITEHIL offers a comprehensive product line including original replacement filters and other outdoor products. ITEHIL is committed to helping consumers have access to clean, healthy, and readily available drinking water. Our high-quality filtration systems reflect the company's commitment to product innovation, healthier lifestyles, and sustainability.
