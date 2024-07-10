Drug Abuse Testing Market to Register Significant Growth, Globally, Through 2023, Says Allied Market Research

Drug Abuse Testing Market size

Increasing availability of illegal drugs, change in lifestyle of millenial population, advancements in body analyzers,

Rise in awareness regarding adverse effects of drug abuse are expected to propel the growth of the market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added a report, titled, "Global Drug Abuse Testing Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023". The report offers in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, market size & estimations, industry dynamics, key market segments, and competitive landscape. These insights are an indispensable source of information for entry-level organizations, key market players, investors, and stockholders to strengthen their presence in the global market as well as expand their presence across new regions.

Drug abuse test is a technique used to determine an individuals scope and degree of drug abuse/alcohol consumption. The test is usually performed for drugs of abuse such as marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, PCP, opioids (narcotics), and others. Overuse of prescribed & illicit drugs is the major driver for the drug abuse testing market.

The report analyzes the global drug abuse testing market based on end user, equipment, and region. On the basis of end user, the global drug abuse testing market is divided into schools & educational institutes, government & private departments, and hospitals & healthcare units. Based on equipment, the report is bifurcated into employment testing, reasonable testing, follow-up testing, random testing, and post-accident testing. Geographically, the global drug abuse testing market report is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and ROW (rest of the world).

The drug abuse testing market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of drug abuse across the globe as well as rise in strict guidelines by the government agencies against the use of drug abuse in various fields including sports, schools, workplaces, and others. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancements in drug abuse test devices that contribute to the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market.

The consumables segment by product & service generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of different consumables for drug testing such as assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators and controls, and others.

Based on sample type, the market is classified into urine, oral fluid (saliva), breath, hair, and other samples. Urine sample generated the highest revenue among all the samples. Urine testing has been well established in forensic toxicology with added versatility and easier sample collection.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐀𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

▪️ Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the global drug abuse testing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

▪️ Based on sample type, the hair sample is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2025.

▪️ Based on end user, the criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.

▪️ U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global drug abuse testing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗸 𝗔𝗚 & 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚𝗔𝗔, 𝗔𝗯𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗛𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗻-𝗟𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗚, 𝗕𝗶𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗱 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗚, 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗰. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 (𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁) 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗲, 𝗔𝗹𝗳𝗮 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀, 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗰, 𝗠𝗣𝗗, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵, 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗱𝘇𝘂, 𝗣𝘀𝘆𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘀, 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗛𝗶𝗿𝗲, 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗔𝗺𝗺, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗮 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀.

