Drug Abuse Testing Market to Register Significant Growth, Globally, Through 2023, Says Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added a report, titled, "Global Drug Abuse Testing Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023". The report offers in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, market size & estimations, industry dynamics, key market segments, and competitive landscape. These insights are an indispensable source of information for entry-level organizations, key market players, investors, and stockholders to strengthen their presence in the global market as well as expand their presence across new regions.

Drug abuse test is a technique used to determine an individuals scope and degree of drug abuse/alcohol consumption. The test is usually performed for drugs of abuse such as marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, PCP, opioids (narcotics), and others. Overuse of prescribed & illicit drugs is the major driver for the drug abuse testing market.

The report analyzes the global drug abuse testing market based on end user, equipment, and region. On the basis of end user, the global drug abuse testing market is divided into schools & educational institutes, government & private departments, and hospitals & healthcare units. Based on equipment, the report is bifurcated into employment testing, reasonable testing, follow-up testing, random testing, and post-accident testing. Geographically, the global drug abuse testing market report is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and ROW (rest of the world).

The drug abuse testing market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of drug abuse across the globe as well as rise in strict guidelines by the government agencies against the use of drug abuse in various fields including sports, schools, workplaces, and others. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancements in drug abuse test devices that contribute to the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market.

The consumables segment by product & service generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of different consumables for drug testing such as assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators and controls, and others.

Based on sample type, the market is classified into urine, oral fluid (saliva), breath, hair, and other samples. Urine sample generated the highest revenue among all the samples. Urine testing has been well established in forensic toxicology with added versatility and easier sample collection.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐€๐›๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:

โ–ช๏ธ Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the global drug abuse testing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

โ–ช๏ธ Based on sample type, the hair sample is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2025.

โ–ช๏ธ Based on end user, the criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.

โ–ช๏ธ U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global drug abuse testing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€, ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ธ ๐—”๐—š & ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—ž๐—š๐—”๐—”, ๐—”๐—ฏ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜๐˜ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—›๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป-๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ ๐—ฅ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—š, ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—”๐—š, ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ผ ๐—™๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐——๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ค๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ. ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ (๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜) ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ข๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—”๐—น๐—ณ๐—ฎ ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ป๐˜€, ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฐ, ๐— ๐—ฃ๐——, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐˜‡๐˜‚, ๐—ฃ๐˜€๐˜†๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—–๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—”๐—บ๐—บ, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ข๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฎ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€.

