Waxed Branding Highlights Industry-Leading Sublimation and DTF Printing Services
A prominent corporate branding company in South Africa, is drawing attention to its established Sublimation Printing and Direct-to-Film (DTF) Printing servicesJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waxed Branding, a prominent corporate branding company in South Africa, is drawing attention to its established Sublimation Printing and Direct-to-Film (DTF) Printing services. These advanced printing solutions continue to set the standard in the branding industry, providing high-quality and efficient options for businesses looking to enhance their corporate identity.
Sublimation Printing: Delivering Vibrant and Durable Results
Waxed Branding's Sublimation Printing service offers a state-of-the-art solution for creating vivid, high-resolution prints on various materials. This process involves transferring dye onto fabrics, metals, or plastics, resulting in durable and visually striking products. The sublimation technique ensures that colors are deeply embedded into the material, providing long-lasting and fade-resistant prints.
Key advantages of Waxed Branding's Sublimation Printing include:
High-resolution prints with exceptional detail and color accuracy
Durability and resistance to fading and wear
Versatility in application across a wide range of materials
Eco-friendly process using water-based inks, aligning with Waxed Branding's commitment to sustainability
DTF Printing: High-Volume, High-Quality Production
Waxed Branding's Direct-to-Film (DTF) Printing service meets the demands of high-volume, high-quality printing. The company's DTF printer is capable of producing up to 15,000 full-color A5 prints per day, making it an ideal solution for businesses requiring rapid turnaround times without compromising on quality.
Key features of Waxed Branding's DTF printer include:
1200mm width print platform for large-scale printing projects
White ink shaking system for consistent and smooth application
Electric rewinding for efficient handling of printed materials
High-speed Epson I3200 print heads for exceptional print quality at high speeds
Damper heating function to maintain optimal ink viscosity
Double-sided curing oven with adjustable heating temperature
Printing speed of 48m² per hour on average with 6 Pass setting, and up to 72m² per hour with 3 Pass setting
Commitment to Excellence and Sustainability
With 15 years of experience in the corporate branding industry, Waxed Branding has established a reputation for excellence and innovation. The company's ongoing investment in advanced printing technologies underscores its commitment to delivering superior quality and efficiency to its clients.
Andrew, a branding expert at Waxed Branding, states, "Our Sublimation and DTF Printing services continue to be at the forefront of the industry. We're proud to offer these advanced solutions to our clients, helping them achieve their branding goals with unparalleled efficiency and quality."
Waxed Branding's eco-friendly processes and materials reflect its dedication to sustainability, ensuring that clients can achieve their branding objectives while minimizing their environmental impact.
About Waxed Branding
Founded in 2009, Waxed Branding has become a trusted partner for large corporates and branding companies across South Africa. The company's hands-on approach and dedication to quality have made it a preferred choice for businesses seeking to elevate their corporate presence. Waxed Branding offers a comprehensive range of services, from concept to creation, ensuring that each project is executed with precision and care.
