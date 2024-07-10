Kitchen Lighting Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2031

Kitchen Lighting Market -2031

Kitchen Lighting Market Expected to Reach $25.7 Billion by 2031 — Allied Market Research

The key trends of kitchen lighting include a rise in demand for technological advancements and innovation in kitchen lighting and increasing consumer preference towards decorative lighting.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kitchen lighting market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to a surge in the adoption of pendant lighting by businesses fueling the expansion of the kitchen lighting market. Moreover, the demand for kitchen lighting innovation is growing, as they offer elegant and attractive looks. In August 2021, NICHIA, which is the world's largest manufacturer of high-brightness white and blue LEDs, announced a combined product development partnership with Zumtobel to provide superior human-centric lighting benefits using LED illumination.

Allied Market Research, titled, "Kitchen Lighting Market By Product Type (Pendant Lighting, Under Cabinet Lighting, Island Lighting, Track Lighting), By Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". The Kitchen Lighting Market Size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $25.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Some of the prime drivers of the kitchen lighting industry are the higher adoption rate of pendant lighting, hanging lights for kitchen and kitchen ceiling lights for advertising and events, and the surge in demand for infrastructure projects in the residential sector. These factors are estimated to accelerate kitchen lighting market growth rapidly during the forecast period. However, the safety and security concerns for IoT-controlled lights act as major barriers to the kitchen lighting market trends growth. Contradictorily, the adoption of under-cabinet lighting in high-end luxury kitchens creates lucrative opportunities for market growth in the lighting sector during the forecast period.

Decreasing the cost of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and changes in global energy policies are driving the market growth of kitchen lighting. LEDs are very reliable, efficient, and have a long life compared to other LEDs. They are cost-effective and provide about 50,000 hours of lighting with low energy consumption. Customers prefer LED kitchen lighting over incandescent bulbs due to their lower cost and lower heat dissipation. However, increasing investments by governments of various countries in smart cities, smart transportation, smart industries, and the application of numerous smart technologies in various applications have boosted the strong growth of the kitchen lighting market during the analysis period.

The pendant lighting segment was the highest contributor to the kitchen lighting market analysis in 2021, owing to pendant lighting brightness of the entire room by bouncing off the light on ceilings and walls. They make a room feel larger and brighter while creating an attractive atmosphere. The under-cabinet lighting segment has a prominent share in the market in 2021, due to the rise in availability of cost-effective and attractive lights.

The need for innovative lighting solutions is significantly shaped by shifting consumer tastes and the development of kitchen areas. Kitchens have evolved into multipurpose rooms where families congregate and socialize rather as being only practical facilities for cooking. Homeowners are increasingly looking for lighting alternatives that not only offer sufficient lighting for cooking and food preparation but also produce a cozy and welcoming atmosphere for entertaining visitors. The desire for adaptable and individualized kitchen lighting fixtures that provide multiple color temperatures, brightness levels, and dimming choices to suit different events and moods has increased as a result of this shift in tastes.

The market for kitchen lighting has been greatly influenced by the lightning-fast advances in lighting technology. Energy-efficient LED lighting has completely changed the market by providing durable, economical, and environmentally responsible options. The versatility and small size of LED technology not only allow for new design options but also cut energy usage and power costs. Additionally, the incorporation of smart lighting systems in kitchens is growing in popularity since it enables homeowners to automate and manage their kitchen lighting using voice assistants or smartphones.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the global kitchen lighting sector in 2020, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns, globally.

Country-wise, China holds a significant share in the global kitchen lighting market, owing to the presence of prime players. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into this global kitchen lighting these prime sectors have strengthened the growth of the global kitchen lighting market in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• In 2021, the pendant lighting segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

• China contributed the major share in the kitchen lighting market, accounting for the highest revenue share in 2021.

The key players profiled in the report include 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑯𝒖𝒃𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒍.𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑨𝒄𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑳𝒖𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐., 𝑰𝒏𝒄, 𝑶𝒔𝒓𝒂𝒎 𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑺𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒚 𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈, 𝑲𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒓 𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈, 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒌𝒍𝒊𝒋𝒌𝒆 𝑷𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒑𝒔 𝑵.𝑽., 𝑷𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑯𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑳𝒕𝒅. These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the kitchen lighting market share during the forecast period.

