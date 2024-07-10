AI Training Dataset Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 21.5%

AI Training Dataset Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

AI Training Dataset Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI training dataset market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.15 billion in 2023 to $2.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid growth of ai and machine learning, expanding uses of training datasets in several industries, data quality becoming increasingly important, data privacy and security issues, expanding uses of training datasets in several industry.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI training dataset market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing need for analyzing large and complex data, growing use of machine learning, increasing demand for ai applications, rise of edge computing, government initiatives and regulations.

Growth Driver Of The AI Training Dataset Market

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in business processes is expected to boost the growth of the AI training dataset market going forward. Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions refer to the application of artificial intelligence techniques, technologies, and methodologies to address specific problems or tasks. The diversity and representativeness of a training dataset are used as they enable AI algorithms, particularly machine learning models, to learn and comprehend patterns and relationships within the data, enhancing the model's ability to generalize its knowledge to unseen instances.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the AI training dataset market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alegion, Telus International, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Samasource Inc., Appen Limited, Appen Limited, Scale AI Inc., Hive, Cogito Tech LLC, EON Reality, Defined.AI, CloudFactory Limited, Deep Vision Data, Labelbox Inc., Playment Inc., SuperAnnotate AI Inc., Dataloop, Kinetic Vision Inc., Globose Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd., Trilldata Technologies.

Major companies operating in the AI training dataset market are developing innovative technologies, such as state-of-the-art products, to better serve customers with advanced features. A state-of-the-art product refers to a product that represents the most advanced technology, design, and features currently available in the industry.

Segments:

1) By Type: Text, Audio, Image/Video

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Government, Retail And E-Commerce, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the AI training dataset market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI training dataset.

AI Training Dataset Market Definition

AI training datasets are collections of data used to train and improve artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. These datasets contain labeled or unlabeled information that helps AI systems recognize patterns, make predictions, or perform tasks.

The main types of AI training datasets are text, audio, and image/video. Text refers to any written or typed language-based information that serves as input for machine learning models. The various deployment modes are on-premise, and cloud used by various end-users such as automotive, BFSI, IT and telecom, government, retail and e-commerce, and others.

AI Training Dataset Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The AI Training Dataset Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on AI training dataset market size, AI training dataset market drivers and trends, AI training dataset market major players, AI training dataset competitors' revenues, AI training dataset market positioning, and AI training dataset market growth across geographies.

