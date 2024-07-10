Animal Vaccines Market Poised for 5.2% CAGR, Reaching $15.2 Billion by 2030

Animal Vaccines Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal vaccines market size was valued at $9.09 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. Vaccines help develop naturally acquired immunity by stimulating the immune system with the help of either non-pathogenic organisms or by their immunogenic components. Animal vaccines are essential to increase the welfare of the animal and reduce the monetary loss of their owners. These consist of attenuated and subunit vaccines and are useful in the prevention of diseases through their mode of action. Animal vaccines are eco-friendly products that help reduce the use of antibiotics and risk of drug-resistant microorganisms. They help protect animal health by immunizing the animal from any particular disease. These vaccines are essential for animal well-being, production of food, and safety of public health. Animal vaccines is a component of a larger field of medicine called veterinary biologics (VB). These vaccines function by activating the immune system to avoid the onset of any disease. As animal treatment is costlier than animal vaccination, these products are cost-effective solutions for animal welfare. Animal vaccine products help in the prevention of animal diseases, increase in food productivity, and avoid transmission of zoonotic and foodborne infections to humans.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

CEVA SANTÉ ANIMALE, VAXXINOVA GMBH, ROMVAC COMPANY S.A., MERCK & COMPANY INC., VIRBAC S.A, HYGIEIA BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES, ANICON LABOR GMBH, .ZOETIS INC., BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, SANOFI S.A.



By product type, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The attenuated vaccines segment dominated the market with maximum share, in 2020 in terms of revenue. These vaccines are used to provide immunity from various animal diseases. The prevention of diseases that affect commercial animal such as poultry and cattle is more important, as their products in the form of milk and meat can be consumed by humans, which can lead to foodborne diseases in case of infected animal.

By animal type, the animal vaccines market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. The companion animal segment is further segmented into cats and dogs. The livestock animal segment is further classified into cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, and others (goats, horses, asses, camel, and others). The companion animal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period and accounted for almost one-third of the total share of the market in 2020. Companion animal are the ones that are kept for the company or protection of a person and most commonly adopted companion animal include cats, dogs, and bird. A large number of companion animals are present worldwide.



By region, the animal vaccines market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The animal vaccines market witnessed a vast growth in North America and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. This is attributed to established veterinary organizational structures and concern amongst people to ensure animal health. Furthermore, the major key players of this market operate in North American region. Apart from the common factors that drive this market including increase in use of vaccines in companion animal, there are various other reasons that contribute to the market growth. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated a few regulations regarding entry of animal in North America, especially cats. Pet cats have to undergo an examination at ports of entry for ensuring that the pet bears no infectious diseases, especially zoonotic diseases. The pet cats have to be administered with rabies vaccine before entering any state in North America as many states require the proof of vaccination. Such regulations mandate the need for vaccination in North America, which further fuels the growth of the market.



