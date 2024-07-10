Global Wedding Dresses Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Wedding Dresses Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wedding dresses market is projected to grow from $12.68 billion in 2023 to $13.53 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Despite challenges from shifting social norms and economic conditions, the market is anticipated to reach $16.75 billion by 2028, driven by increasing demand for personalization, sustainable fashion, and the rising trend of destination weddings.

Growing Destination Weddings Propel Market Growth

The growing trend of destination weddings is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the wedding dresses market. Destination weddings, held in picturesque locations away from the couple's hometown, often require brides to select dresses that are not only elegant but also suitable for travel and different climates. According to the Destination Wedding Statistics 2023 report by Condor Ferries, 350,000 destination weddings are performed every year, accounting for 25% of all weddings in the US. Furthermore, wedding groups have been getting larger, with an 8% increase in 2021 and a 12% increase in 2022, according to Paradise Weddings.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the wedding dresses market include Macy's Inc., Harrods Limited, Enzoani, Pronovias Group SA, Vera Wang Bridal House, Rosa Clara Group, Elie Saab France, Alfred Angelo Bridal, Marchesa Luisa Casati, and more. These companies are focusing on innovative wedding products to meet the evolving needs and values of customers. For instance, David's Bridal launched REIMAGINE by DB Studio, an eco-minded collection featuring designs created with recycled materials, reflecting an eco-friendly and sustainable approach to bridal fashion.

Trends in the Wedding Dresses Market

Several key trends are shaping the wedding dresses market:

1. Versatile and Reusable Styles: Dresses that can be worn on multiple occasions.

2. Inclusive Sizing and Body Positivity: Catering to all body types.

3. Minimalist and Timeless Designs: Focus on simplicity and elegance.

4. Digital and Virtual Shopping Experiences: Enhancing convenience and accessibility.

5. Fashion-Forward and Non-Traditional Styles: Embracing unique and personalized designs.

Segments:

• Type: Traditional Wedding Dresses, Contemporary Wedding Dresses, Customized Wedding Dresses

• Gender: Female, Male

• Distribution Channel: Bridal Boutiques, E-commerce Platforms, Specialty Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Wedding Dress Renting Service, Wedding Consultant, Photographic Studio, Personal Purchase, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Region

North America was the largest region in the wedding dresses market in 2023, driven by high consumer spending and the influence of celebrity weddings. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by economic recovery, increasing disposable incomes, and changing marriage trends.

Wedding Dresses Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wedding Dresses Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wedding dresses market size, wedding dresses market drivers and trends, wedding dresses market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The wedding dresses market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

