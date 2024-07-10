Rail Gangway Market Is Calculated To Reach US$ 819 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Government Initiatives Aimed at Improving Intercity Connectivity & Integration of Digitalization in Metropolitan Areas Pushing Demand for Rail Gangways

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR, in one of its recently updated industry research reports, reveals that the global rail gangway market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 507.6 million in 2024 and is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.With rapidly growing focus on safety and efficiency in the rail industry, demand for rail gangways is on the rise globally. These specialized walkways, designed to provide secure access along the length of a train, have become an essential component of modern rail operations. As railways strive to meet stringent safety standards and minimize the risk of accidents, gangways offer a practical solution for workers, passengers, and crew members to move between rail cars without stepping onto the tracks or ballast. This not only enhances safety but also streamlines operations, reducing downtime and improving productivity.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Growing emphasis on accessibility and compliance with regulations has further fueled the need for rail gangways. Railway operators are actively investing in these structures to ensure easy access for inspection, maintenance, and repair activities, while also adhering to industry standards and guidelines.With advancements in design and materials, rail gangways have become more versatile, durable, and adaptable to various rail car configurations and environmental conditions. This has expanded their applications across diverse sectors, including freight transportation, passenger services, and specialized rail operations. As the global rail network continues to expand and modernize, demand for rail gangways is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, driven by the industry's commitment to prioritizing safety, accessibility, and operational efficiency.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global rail gangway market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 819 million by the end of 2034. The Japan and South Korea markets are both projected to expand at a CAGRs of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.The United States is evaluated to hold a share of 79.7% in the North American market by 2034. The East Asia market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034.Based on blade type, demand for two-piece rail gangways is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 310 million in 2024. The North American market is analyzed to reach US$ 171.2 million by the end of 2034.“Growing emphasis on accessibility and compliance with regulations has fueled the need for rail gangways. Railway operators invest in these structures to ensure easy access for inspection and maintenance,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key Companies Profiled are HBNER GmbH & Co.; Kasper-Elecktronik GmbH; Victall; Narita Mfg. Ltd.; Chongqing Hengtairail Equipment Co. Ltd.; ATG Autotechnik; Airflow Equipments Pvt. Ltd.; KTK Group; Deliner; Hutchinson.Interesting Improvements in Materials Used Changing Looks of Rail GangwaysAdvanced materials, such as lightweight yet durable composites and high-strength alloys, are being incorporated into gangway construction, enhancing their longevity and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. In addition, ergonomic features like anti-fatigue surfaces and customizable handrail designs are being implemented to improve worker comfort and reduce the risk of strain-related injuries.Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in the evolution of rail gangways. Integrated sensors and monitoring systems are being developed to track usage patterns, detect potential issues, and facilitate predictive maintenance, thereby optimizing safety and reducing downtime.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the rail gangway market are adapting to evolving market trends, such as focusing on railcar leasing and railway HVAC systems. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce innovative gangway designs that offer improved functionality, safety features, and passenger comfort. This includes developing gangways with enhanced flexibility, durability, and ease of installation.In April 2023, HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG invested US$ 11.97 million to open a new plant in Bengaluru, India, to manufacture gangway systems for the Vande Bharat trains. Through its Indian affiliate, HUBNER Interface Systems India Pvt. Ltd., the company operates in India. The facility spans 9,000 square feet and has the capacity to produce 5,000 gangway systems annually.In August 2021, Dellner signed a deal with PESA Bydgoszcz S.A. to supply a full range of Dellner's Train Connection Systems for PESA's new fleet of DMU REGIO160 platforms. 