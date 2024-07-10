CabinetDIY Announces the Grand Opening of New Showroom in Costa Mesa, California
CabinetDIY Announces the Grand Opening of New Showroom in Costa Mesa, CaliforniaCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetDIY is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new showroom located at 3187 Airway Suite G, Costa Mesa, California, 92626. This new location is set to become a premier destination for homeowners and interior design professionals seeking high-quality kitchen and bath cabinetry, with a special emphasis on white kitchen cabinets.
A Showcase of Excellence in Kitchen and Bath Design
The new showroom provides an expansive and modern space where the latest trends in interior design are brought to life. The centerpiece of the showroom is the extensive collection of white kitchen cabinets, showcasing the versatility and timeless elegance that CabinetDIY is known for. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the superior craftsmanship and innovative designs that define the CabinetDIY brand.
Designed for the Modern Home
In addition to white kitchen cabinets, the showroom features a wide variety of cabinet styles, finishes, and configurations suitable for any home improvement project. The layout has been thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity and provide practical solutions for both residential and commercial spaces.
Expert Guidance and Personalized Service
CabinetDIY's new showroom is staffed by a team of design professionals who are dedicated to helping customers realize their vision. With expert knowledge in interior design and kitchen & bath design, the team is equipped to offer personalized consultations and tailored recommendations. The goal is to ensure that every project, whether a single cabinet replacement or a full kitchen remodel, exceeds expectations in both form and function.
Conveniently Located
Located in the heart of Costa Mesa, the new showroom is easily accessible to residents throughout the United States, particularly those in the Southern California region. This central location allows CabinetDIY to better serve its customers by providing a convenient venue to explore products, seek design advice, and finalize their purchase decisions.
About CabinetDIY
CabinetDIY is a leading provider of high-quality kitchen and bath cabinetry. With a commitment to excellent craftsmanship and innovative design, the company offers a wide range of products that cater to diverse tastes and budgets. The new showroom exemplifies CabinetDIY's dedication to enhancing the customer experience and providing top-tier products and services.
For more information about the new showroom or to explore the collection of white kitchen cabinets, visit CabinetDIY's website.
Contact Information
Company Name: CabinetDIY
Design Team Contact
Address: 3187 Airway Suite G, Costa Mesa, California, 92626, United States
Phone Number: 1-888-966-1681
Email: info@cabinetdiy.com
Website: https://www.cabinetdiy.com/
Design Team
CabinetDIY
+ 1-888-966-1681
