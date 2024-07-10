Pain Management Drugs Market Poised for Steady Growth, Reaching $91.6 Billion by 2027

Pain Management Drugs Market Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain management drugs market was valued at $71,431.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,649.16 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Pain is a complex medical condition, which not only affects physical but also mental well-being of an individual. It is caused due to trauma or tissue damage, and its intensity varies from person to person. Pain control medications help to alleviate pain through various pathways in patient's body. There are various types of medicines available in the pain management drugs market targeting specific biomolecules in the body and manipulating specific mechanisms to avoid pain sensation. On the basis of cause of pain, the treatment provided can be simple or complex. Pain can be managed using a variety of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MERCK & CO., INC., ABBOTT LABORATORIES, ENDO HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. (ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC.), MYLAN N.V., ELI LILY AND COMPANY, NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK), PURDUE PHARMA L.P., PFIZER INC.



𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/404



The opioids segment was the largest contributor to the market growth in 2019, opioids segment is the largest contributor toward the market growth, owing to high popularity of these drugs worldwide. However, the anesthetics segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to frequent use of this drug type during surgeries and rise in number of surgeries globally.

Neuropathic Pain segment accounted for a majority of the pain management drugs market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, increase in presence of large patient population is the major factor that increases the demand for drugs for neuropathic pain. Cancer pain and chronic back pain were segment is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period in 2019, owing to increase in number of surgeries globally and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that lead to back pain.

On the basis of pain type, the chronic pain segment was the largest contributor to the market growth in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.



𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/404



As per the industry experts, long term effect of COVID-19 outbreak is expected to be witnessed over the coming years. This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. The COVID-19 outbreak will impact the pain management drugs market in the initial phase of the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems worldwide, so that many clinics, pain services are no longer open for public services because of safety. Moreover, throughout the latter half of the forecast period, the demand for pain management drugs is expected to rise. Owing to the factors such as telemedicine, physicians are able to provide guidance to patients for physical exercises at-home for pain relief. This is anticipated to increase the market growth in near future.



𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market



𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Pain Management Drugs: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pain-management-therapeutics-market

Indonesia Beauty Supplements Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-beauty-supplements-market-A16353

Kyphoplasty market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kyphoplasty-market-A16560



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry



𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

David Correa

Wilmington, Delaware, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com