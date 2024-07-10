Modularity Appoints Christopher Pennisi as CEO

Chris Pennisi takes the helm as CEO of Modularity

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modularity, a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the creation and development of large-scale undersea communications networks through prefabricated modular systems, today announced the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Pennisi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. In his role as CEO, Chris will be responsible for overseeing Modularity's strategic direction, operations and expansion initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris as the new CEO of Modularity," said Bill Barney, Co-Founder and Chairman of Modularity. "Chris's exceptional track record in sales and business development positions him perfectly to drive Modularity's next phase of growth and development.”

“Chris’ appointment marks an exciting chapter for Modularity as we chart our course forward in delivering innovative solutions for next generation network deployments across emerging markets,” added Alan Rand, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Modularity.

"I am honored to join Modularity as CEO during this transformative time for our industry," said Chris. "I look forward to leading Modularity through its next phase as we deliver modular edge data centers, subsea cable landings and digital infrastructure solutions across the globe."

Chris brings over a decade of experience in sales and business development to his new role. Prior to joining Modularity, Chris served as Chief Commercial Officer at Guam Exchange, where he spearheaded initiatives that significantly enhanced the company's market position. Earlier Chris held key leadership roles including Head of Sales at Turbidite and Vice President of Sales at Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), where he led the US Hyperscale and Enterprise teams, driving substantial revenue growth on a global scale. Chris began his career as an award-winning Sales Director at Pacnet, specializing in subsea cable infrastructure.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Virginia Tech and dual MBAs from Columbia University and London Business School. He is a proud husband and father of three.

About Modularity

Launched in April 2024, Modularity is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the creation and development of large-scale undersea communications networks through prefabricated modular systems. With focus on scalability, flexibility and sustainability, Modularity’s edge data centers offer a versatile solution to the unique challenges faced by emerging markets. Manufacturing in Pennsylvania, Modularity represents a significant leap forward in empowering emerging markets with cutting-edge digital infrastructure built and shipped from the United States. www.modularity.co