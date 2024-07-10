Virtual Events Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Virtual Events Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Virtual Events Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual events market is projected to grow from $156.84 billion in 2023 to $193.45 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The market is anticipated to reach $437.16 billion by 2028, driven by the increased frequency of business events and the growing adoption of hybrid events.

Increased Frequency of Business Events Drives Market Growth

The rising frequency of business events is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the virtual events market. Business events, which include large gatherings where professionals engage in activities such as selling services, networking, or holding meetings, are increasingly being held virtually. These events enhance engagement, networking opportunities, and knowledge sharing within the online community. For instance, Equation Events, a US-based events company, projected in August 2023 that the event industry's job market would grow at 11%, reaching 5.9 million jobs, indicating healthy demand. Additionally, concert and event promotion businesses experienced 9.1% growth in 2022, with 73,414 such companies in the U.S. This increased frequency of business events is expected to propel the growth of the virtual events market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global virtual events market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14220&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the virtual events market include Microsoft Corporation, NTT Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., NTT Data Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., and others. These companies focus on developing innovative technologies to enhance the virtual event experience. For instance, Zoom Video Communications Inc. launched boost virtual events in October 2022, providing virtual booths or exhibition spaces for sponsors and exhibitors to showcase products, services, and resources. This innovation allows attendees to explore these spaces, interact with exhibitors, download materials, and schedule meetings.

Market Segments:

• Type: Internal Event, Extended Event, External Event

• Component: Platform, Services

• Application: Conferences And Conventions, Corporate Meetings And Training, Exhibitions And Trade Shows, Seminars And Workshops

• End User: Educational Institution, Corporate, Government

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the virtual events market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-events-global-market-report

Virtual Events Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Virtual Events Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual events market size, virtual events market drivers and trends, virtual events market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The virtual events market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Virtual Event Platform Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-event-platform-global-market-report

Virtual Mirror Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-mirror-global-market-report

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Information Technology Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027