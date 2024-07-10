Advanced Persistent Threat Market research report covers future, past and current trends | CAGR of 20.5%

Advanced Persistent Threat Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advanced persistent threat market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Significantly increasing cyber-attacks including malware and APTs are expected to surge the demand for APT protection platforms across the world, which is further contributing to the advanced persistent threat protection market growth in the upcoming years.

An Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) is a network attack in which cybercriminals enter a computer or network and use it (its system) to conduct undetected operations. APT attacks are mostly directed at companies that handle highly secret data, such as governmental and financial institutions. Since APT do not appear to be malware at first glance and can infiltrate themselves quite deeply in an administration's IT systems, and are particularly difficult to identify and remove. The APT's developers and designers are continuously keeping an eye on it and directing its actions by updating their code to evade detection and morph it into a changing set of characteristics. Moreover, a penetrated company won't even be aware of it; they might not learn about it until much later through log analysis monitoring with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions or by outbound communication activities.

Cyber threats are not only affecting the productivity of businesses but also harming essential IT infrastructure and sensitive data of firms. There is a surge in the frequency of cybercrimes because of the quick growth of digital transactions across all industrial verticals. The market for cyber security goods and services is being driven by the rise in enterprise data breaches or data leaks. This increase is attributable to technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), which enable attackers to produce several variants of harmful code every day. Malware bytes also notes that state-sponsored APT organizations and online criminals have switched to using COVID-19 lures. Attacks include lure documents with links to malicious Microsoft Office templates, malicious macros, RTF exploits using OLEI-related vulnerabilities, and malicious LNK files.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced persistent threat protection market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

The key players profiled in the advanced persistent threat industry report include Cisco Systems, Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab., ESET spol. S r.o., Sophos Ltd., Forcepoint, VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, LLC, and F-Secure.

