Chorology Creates a New Industry Benchmark for Compliance and Data Security Posture Management

With its Patented Deep AI-Powered Platform, Data Compliance Innovator Takes Enterprise Data Governance Automation, Accuracy and Efficiency to the Next LevelSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHOROLOGY, a cutting-edge innovator in compliance and security posture management, has emerged from stealth mode to provide ground-breaking data governance solutions built on patented Deep Artificial Intelligence technology to overcome the pain points of ineffective enterprise data compliance, security, and privacy solutions. With a previously secured $9M Series-A strategic investment and marquee Fortune 500 customers, CHOROLOGY is well positioned with engaged and well-resourced investors, seasoned advisors, and a veteran management team with decades of success in the security and compliance industry.
CHOROLOGY is setting a new industry benchmark for robust data compliance and security posture management throughout the Global 2000 to address the risks of uncontrolled and unmanaged data, rising data breaches and the patchwork of point solution-based security approaches in use to protect against rising internal and external threats. CHOROLOGY is a new paradigm in data compliance, abstracting across all compliance, privacy, and security mandates. The CHOROLOGY.ai platform uniquely covers all data types and all data compliance mandates, simplifying the process in a way that provides the lowest TCO for efficiently managing data compliance and security posture enforcement.
With the emergence of CHOROLOGY.ai, the company is introducing best of breed compliance and security posture management solutions that deliver the most comprehensive capabilities for on-prem and in-the-cloud enterprise data corpuses. The CHOROLOGY.ai team has developed a product suite to resolve data compliance and security concerns in an intuitive, easy to use manner with the advantage of zero-learning overhead to keep operational costs low. This resulted from addressing the inadequacies of comparable solutions that lack the ability to provide end-to-end security assessments or an accurate picture of threats confronting organizations.
The CHOROLOGY.ai platform is the first of its kind to provide a detailed understanding of data sprawl without requiring extensive pre-processing or machine learning overheads. The platform protects and future-proofs sensitive data from rising internal and external threats and expanding regulatory compliance mandates while dramatically lowering the TCO of managing enterprise data. CHOROLOGY is further distinguished by the industry’s most advanced AI-powered features, including an Auto-Data Discovery Engine with exceptional accuracy, a versatile Auto-Data Classification Engine capable of handling all data modalities, and the industry’s most sophisticated Auto-Data Mapping Engine. These features collectively form a comprehensive data security risk and compliance posture management framework that uplevels enterprise data governance.
"With CHOROLOGY’s industry-leading data compliance and posture enforcement solution (CAPE) - now enterprises have an intelligently automated DSPM engine that can discover and classify sensitive structured and unstructured data stored in on-prem and cloud repositories. CAPE’s Deep-AI engine lets enterprises narrow the gap between regulatory mandates and practical compliance implementation. By using Chorology’s security and compliance platform, we are not only protecting our vast ecosystem of sensitive data at an overall lower total cost of ownership, but setting a new benchmark for security and compliance management excellence in our industry,” said Sam Phillips, ex-CISO for Bank of America, Inc.
“The gap between today's compliance mandates and practical enterprise implementation is widening. With Chorology’s intelligently automated data Compliance and Posture Enforcement solutions (CAPE), now enterprises can achieve lower total cost of data ownership while efficiently future proofing their organizations for business growth and the emerging regulatory environment,” said Vas Kodali, former EVP for Wells Fargo Bank.
“When it comes to assuring the full compliance and security of their organization’s data, CISOs face a big challenge. They simply don’t know which data across all of their storage, sources and repositories - on-prem, cloud or SaaS hosted - is relevant or even related to any particular compliance or legal issue. CHOROLOGY's compliance and security posture management solution fills in the knowledge gaps commonly found in today's data governance frameworks," said Mike Matchett, Principal Analyst, Small World Big Data/Truth in IT. “CHOROLOGY’s end-to-end data assessments and proactive protection strategies align well with the market's demand for intelligently automated solutions, especially in the face of growing regulatory complexities and unending cyber threats.”
"CHOROLOGY's Deep AI-powered platform is a game-changer in the area of data compliance and security posture management as the amount of work and time it will save the average user is massive. By addressing the critical gaps in current enterprise data governance frameworks, their solution (CAPE) will not only enhance accuracy and efficiency but significantly lower operating costs," said Chris Steffen, Vice President of Research for Enterprise Management Associates. "This is something I have been wanting to see get developed for years and represents a major step forward for enterprises seeking to resolve the complexities of modern data security and regulatory compliance."
CHOROLOGY.ai is founded by serial entrepreneurs and industry visionaries in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Tarique Mustafa, the company’s Founder and CEO/CTO has secured several key “blocking” patents in deep artificial intelligence, building upon more than two decades of thorough research and development experience in cybersecurity and deep AI fields. Before founding CHOROLOGY.ai, Tarique founded GhangorCloud which has built the industry’s pioneering 4th Generation Cybersecurity platform. Tarique held several senior positions with global technology organizations including Symantec, Nevis Networks, Andes Networks, Nextier Networks, and MCI WorldCom. CHOROLOGY’s founding team includes experienced hi-tech executives that bring combined experience in building and successfully marketing multiple industry leading cybersecurity products at Symantec, McAfee, TrendMicro, CISCO, Array Networks.
“Because data breaches and security threats remain a serious problem for organizations worldwide, we are committed to providing powerful solutions that go beyond industry expectations,” said Tarique Mustafa, CEO/CTO of CHOROLOGY. “Our mission is clear: to set a new benchmark in securing data integrity and regulatory compliance, safeguarding the future of digital workflows. The CHOROLOGY’s platform represents a leap forward in this area, offering the most comprehensive and intuitive suite of tools available that moves businesses ahead of threats and evolving compliance mandates.”
