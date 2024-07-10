Summary

Food & Beverages
Potential Hard Plastic Foreign Material

Reser’s Fine Foods
Company Announcement

Beaverton, OR July 2, 2024

Out of an abundance of caution, Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad 48oz (3LB) with a Use By Date of JUL/26/24 due to the possibility of pieces of hard plastic foreign material in the package. No injuries have been reported.

This item was produced at a regional facility by Reser’s Fine Foods and distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Texas only

All impacted product has been removed from the shelf. Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item. Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at the following number:

888-223-2127
Monday-Friday
8:00am – 5:00pm Pacific Time

