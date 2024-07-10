Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Visual Effects (VFX) Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The visual effects (VFX) software market is projected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.3%. Despite challenges from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the pandemic, the market is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for 3D content creation tools, integration of VFX in live events, and expansion of e-sports and live streaming.

Rising Popularity of Digital Video Content Platforms Drives Market Growth

The rise in popularity of digital video content platforms is expected to propel the growth of the VFX software market going forward. Digital video content platforms, which enable users to create, upload, share, and consume video content over the internet, are becoming increasingly popular due to monetization opportunities, shifting consumer behavior, and personalization. The integration of VFX software in these platforms enhances content quality, creativity, visual appeal, and marketability. For instance, in 2021, Wyzowl reported that 91% of businesses incorporated digital video into their marketing strategies in 2023, up from 86% in 2022. Therefore, the rise in popularity of digital video content platforms is driving the growth of the VFX software market.

Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the VFX software market include Apple Inc., E-on Software, Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Framestore Limited, DNEG Limited, Avid Technology Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd., Chaos Software, NewTek Inc., Pixar Animation Studios, The Foundry Visionmongers, iToo Software, Side Effects Software Inc., Maxon Computer GmbH, Next Limit Technologies S.L., Artlist UK Limited, Red Giant Software, Isotropix SAS, Greyscalegorilla Inc., BORIS FX INC., Fxhome Ltd., The Pixel Farm Limited, and Laubwerk GmbH.

Trends in the Market

Major companies in the VFX software market are developing innovative products such as Maya Creative to enhance product offerings and drive revenues. Maya Creative is a cost-efficient and flexible solution for individual creators and smaller teams, allowing them to compete and create content more effectively. For instance, in September 2022, Autodesk Inc. launched Maya Creative, a more affordable version of Autodesk's Maya 3D animation software. This version provides powerful modeling, animation, rigging, and rendering tools for film, television, and game development, including advanced 3D modeling, look development, texturing, and motion graphics.

Visual Effects (VFX) Software Market Segments:

• By Offering: Software, Services

• By Operating System: Windows, Linux, Mac OS, Other Operating Systems

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Feature Film, Advertising, Gaming, Music Video, Short Film, Web Series, Episodic, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the VFX software market in 2023. The regions covered in the visual effects (VFX) software market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Visual Effects (VFX) Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Visual Effects (VFX) Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on visual effects (VFX) software market size, visual effects (VFX) software market drivers and trends, visual effects (VFX) software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The visual effects (VFX) software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

