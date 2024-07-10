Sports Medicine Devices Market Worth Observing Growth $12.73 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.3% CAGR, Says AMR

The growth of the global sports medicine market is driven by increase in demand for sports medicines, owing to rise in incidence of sports-associated injuries.

Rise in incidence of sports-related injuries, supportive government initiatives, and increase in awareness about physical fitness are anticipated to boost the growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an extensive analysis of the changing trends, key market segments, drivers and opportunities, competitive landscape, top investment pockets among others. According to the report, the global sports medicine devices market accrued $7.17 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.73 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in incidence of sports-related injuries, increase in awareness about physical fitness, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the industry. However, dearth of skilled professionals and lack of guidance on appropriate administration of sports medicines hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries would create new opportunities for the market players in near future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/515

𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The body reconstruction & repair segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in demand for surgical equipment in body reconstruction & repair procedures.

However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in inclination of people toward latest body monitoring and evaluation devices. The other segments analyzed in the study include orthopedic devices, body support & recovery, and accessories.

𝐊𝐧𝐞𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

The knee injury segment accounted for about one-fourth of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. This segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025. As knee injury is one of the most common injuries a sportsperson is prone to, this segment offers lucrative prospects for the market during the forecast period. The other applications analyzed in the study include hand wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle foot injury, arm elbow injury, back spine injury, and hip groin injury.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/515

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017, owing to early adoption of advanced sports medicine devices in the region. This segment will remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations including India and China, rise in awareness among people regarding fitness, and significant increase in the number of athletes.

𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The report analyzes key market players namely, Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Breg, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, and others to attain a strong foothold in the industry.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖𝐋𝐄𝐃𝐆𝐄 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐄 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐚𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Orthopedic Devices Market

Single-arm Medical Pendant Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.