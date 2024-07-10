Global Power MOSFET Market Set for Growth, Projected to Reach $10.86 Billion by 2028

Power MOSFET Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) market has witnessed robust growth, with revenues rising from $7.6 billion in 2023 to $8.22 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth can be attributed to the proliferation of electronics in consumer devices, expanding applications in power electronics, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices across various sectors.

Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency and Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $10.86 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors driving this growth include the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, expansion of 5G networks and IoT devices, increasing demand for power management in data centers, and advancements in power MOSFET design.

Major Players Innovate to Maintain Market Position

Key companies in the power MOSFET market, such as Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG, focus on product innovations and launches to enhance their market presence. For example, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation introduced a 50W silicon radio-frequency high-power MOSFET module in July 2022, aimed at improving the efficiency and performance of commercial two-way radios.

Key Trends Shaping the Future of the Market

In the forecast period, significant trends include the miniaturization of power MOSFETs, integration of advanced packaging technologies, development of wide-bandgap power MOSFETs using materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), and adoption of advanced gate driver technologies. These innovations cater to the increasing demand for more efficient and compact electronic components across various applications.

Market Segments

• Type: Depletion Mode Power MOSFET, Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET

• Power Rate: High Power, Medium Power, Low Power

• Application: Energy And Power, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Inverter And UPS, Industrial, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America to Witness Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific led the power MOSFET market in 2023, with North America expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the report.

Power MOSFET (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Power MOSFET (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on power MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) market size, power MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) market drivers and trends, power MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The power MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

