GMAT Exam Updates and Insights Shared in Recent Event
NEW DELHI, INDIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOALisB MBA Admission Consultants hosted an informative and engaging event on July 5, 2024, featuring Ms. Seema Parakkat, Associate Manager Outreach for South Asia at GMAC. The event was designed to address significant changes to the GMAT exam and provide valuable insights for prospective MBA candidates. Seema Parakkat answered live questions, offering clarity and guidance on various aspects of the GMAT exam.
Event Highlights:
1. Nomenclature Change:
The GMAT Focus Edition is now simply called the GMAT exam.
The earlier version is now referred to as the 10th edition, moving away from terms like "classic GMAT" or "earlier version." This change aims to simplify understanding and avoid confusion among candidates.
2. Exam Structure and Scoring:
The GMAT exam has been restructured to be shorter and more candidate-friendly, addressing concerns of length and stress associated with the previous format.
The score range for the new GMAT exam is now 205 to 805, compared to the previous range of 200 to 800.
There is a strong emphasis on percentile rankings over raw scores, providing a better indicator of performance and allowing business schools to evaluate candidates more effectively.
3. Algorithm and Content Improvements:
The algorithm has been enhanced to ensure increased fairness and unbiased results. Improvements aim to align the exam more closely with the needs and experiences of candidates and the expectations of business schools.
New features, such as the question review and edit option, allow candidates to make educated guesses and move on, ensuring they complete all questions. This feature is designed to reduce stress and improve overall test-taking experience.
Certain content has been removed from the exam to make it less stressful and more focused on essential skills.
4. Data Insights Section:
The data insights section now includes data sufficiency, multisource reasoning, table analysis, and graphics interpretation. This section tests a combination of math, verbal, and data skills, reflecting real-world business scenarios.
Emphasizing the importance of data literacy, this section aims to prepare candidates for the data-driven business environment they will encounter in their careers.
5. Practice Exams and Official Materials:
Official practice exams now use the same algorithm as the actual GMAT exam, ensuring accurate representation of the test experience.
Extensive preparation materials are available, including the official guide, supplements, question banks, and practice exams. These resources provide comprehensive support for GMAT preparation.
Excerpts from the Event:
Seema Parakkat on the Importance of Percentile Rankings:
“Percentile rankings provide a clearer indication of your performance compared to the raw score alone. Business schools are now focusing more on these rankings to evaluate candidates. It’s crucial for candidates to understand this shift and focus on their percentile performance.”
On Preparing for the Data Insights Section:
“Candidates often find data insights questions time-consuming rather than difficult. The key is to practice and find the most efficient approach to filter relevant data and answer questions quickly. Experiment with different methods to discover what works best for you, and remember that this section tests a blend of skills, not just math.”
Advice for GMAT Candidates:
“Stop focusing on irrelevant factors and avoid unnecessary pressure. Create a realistic study plan, practice consistently, and understand what works best for you. Use public forums wisely, but don't let them overwhelm you. The GMAT exam is challenging, but with the right approach and mindset, it is manageable.”
The event, hosted by GOALisB MBA Admission Consultants, provided a platform for prospective MBA candidates to gain clarity on the GMAT exam directly from a GMAC representative. The interaction allowed candidates to ask specific questions and receive detailed answers, helping them navigate their preparation more effectively.
Aditi Verma
GMAT exam updates and GMAT preparation tips from experts