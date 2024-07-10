Global 3D Technology Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

3D Technology Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D technology market is projected to grow from $273.55 billion in 2023 to $318.85 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.6%. The market is anticipated to reach $581.91 billion by 2028, driven by the expanding applications across various industries such as automotive design, medical imaging, and entertainment.

Rise in the Entertainment Industry Propels Market Growth

The rise in the entertainment industry is a significant driver of the 3D technology market, enhancing the viewer experience through depth and realism in movies, TV shows, and games. This technology creates immersive environments, increasing viewer engagement and satisfaction. For instance, in December 2022, Ontario Creates reported a 25% rise in domestic film and television production, contributing $1.20 billion in revenue for the year. This trend underscores the growing importance of 3D technology in shaping the entertainment landscape.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the 3D technology market include BASF SE, Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, Dassault Systèmes SE, Autodesk Inc., EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Siemens AG, Renishaw plc, 3D Systems Corporation, Proto Labs Inc., Materialise NV, Desktop Metal Inc., Carbon Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Markforged Inc., Formlabs Inc., Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC Inc., Nano Dimension Ltd., Shapeways Inc., Voxeljet AG, Optomec Inc., ExOne Co., XYZprinting Inc., Mcor Technologies Ltd. These companies are focusing on innovative products like the Metal Jet S100 Solution to drive efficiency and enhance product customization. The Metal Jet S100 Solution, launched by Hewlett-Packard Development Company in September 2022, leverages binder jetting technology for industrial metal 3D printing, enabling mass production of high-quality metal parts with complex geometries.

Segments:

•By Product: 3D Camera, 3D Scanner, 3D Printer, 3D Imaging Designing, 3D Display Technology

•By Application: Production Parts, Prototypes, Tools And Fixtures

•By End-User Industries: Healthcare, Entertainment & Media, Education, Other End-user Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the 3D technology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption across industries and technological advancements.

