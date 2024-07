Coconut Shell Powder Market to Reach $588.4 Million by 2031, Growing at 7.6% CAGR

Increasing demand for versatile coconut shell powder across industries drives market growth, led by applications in activated carbon and industrial processes.

Coconut shell powder, known for its durability and chemical composition similar to hard wood, is seeing robust demand in applications like water treatment and mining.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œCoconut Shell Powder Market," The coconut shell powder market was valued at $286.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $588.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Coconut shell powder is made from the most organic and versatile part of the coconut - the shell. In general, coconut shell is known for its high toughness, excellent durability, increased abrasion resistance, and longer life. The shell's chemical composition is similar to that of hard wood, with the exception of higher lignin and lower cellulose content.

Coconut shell powder, derived from the tough and durable part of coconuts, has gained popularity for its versatility and various applications across industries. Known for its high toughness and chemical composition similar to hard wood, coconut shell powder is used in insect repellents, activated carbon, extenders, fillers, and more. The market is experiencing growth due to increased demand for activated carbon in diverse applications, including water treatment, nuclear, and mining.

Coconut shell flour is made from the shells of fully matured nuts that have been cleaned completely of pithy matter and ground into crumbs. These pieces are subjected to continuous grinding in grinding mills, and the ground mass is finally thrown out in various mesh sizes after passing through cyclones and vibratory sieves with phosphor-bronze mesh.

๐Ÿ“๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ:

๐Ÿ’ก๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ: The activated carbon segment is a significant driver, fueled by government regulations and increased demand for activated carbon in various applications, such as water treatment and mercury removal.

๐Ÿ’ก๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐–๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: Growing applications in specialized industrial process water treatments contribute to market expansion.

๐Ÿ“๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐Ÿ’ก๐Œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ก ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž: Segmented into 80 mesh and 200 mesh, with the 200โ€“300 mesh segment holding a significant market share.

๐Ÿ’ก๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: Includes insect repellent, activated carbon, extender and filler, absorbent, among others. The extender and filler segment is expected to show notable growth.

๐Ÿ’ก๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ: Divided into offline and online sales channels, with offline sales dominating the market.

Various machines and equipment are used to manufacture coconut shell powder, including crushing and pulverizing equipment. Machines and equipment are designed and manufactured to provide maximum efficiency to end-user industries. These crushing and pulverizing machines are used to reduce the size of coconut shells and turmeric. A mesh size of 80-100 mesh is appropriate for thermo set moulding powder, whereas 230-240 mesh is required for synthetic resin glues. Furthermore, the activated carbon segment gained significant popularity in the coconut shell powder market. Government restrictions and rising need for activated carbon for a range of applications, including nuclear and mining, are important drivers of the coconut shell powder market's expansion worldwide. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market would see development in specialized industrial process water applications. The usage of activated carbon in water treatment and mercury removal facilities is also driving up demand for the material, which in turn is spurring the market for coconut shell powder.

๐Ÿ“๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ:

๐Ÿ’ก๐Œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ก ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž: The 200โ€“300 mesh segment is anticipated to sustain its market share, driven by its suitability for applications like thermoset molding powder.

๐Ÿ’ก๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: The extender and filler application is witnessing growth due to the use of coconut shell powder in adhesive and sealant formulations, particularly in concrete manufacturing.

๐Ÿ’ก๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ: The offline sales channel, involving direct sales to consumer sectors like those producing activated carbon, is a major contributor to the market.

๐Ÿ“๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:

๐Ÿ’ก๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž: Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global market, driven by rapid industrial expansion and the use of coconut shell powder in various industries.

High coconut production in countries like Indonesia, India, and the Philippines contributes to market growth.

The coconut shell powder market is segmented into mesh size, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of mesh size, the market is categorized into 80 - 100 Mesh and 200 - 300 Mesh. As per application, it is segregated into insect repellent, activated carbon, extender and filler, absorbent, and others. According to sales channel, it is segmented into offline and online.

๐Ÿ’ก๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Companies such as New Century Vietnam Organic Company Ltd., OHM Trishul Bio Process, Rich Moon Co., Ltd., and others are adopting strategies like product launches and business expansion to increase market share.

The coconut shell powder market is thriving due to its versatile applications, with activated carbon playing a key role. The market is expected to witness significant growth in mesh size preferences, applications like extender and filler, and through offline sales channels, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

