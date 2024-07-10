Summer Glow-Up: Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Routine
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures rise and the sun shines brighter, many of us are excited to spend more time outdoors and soak up the summer sun. However, with increased sun exposure and humidity, our skin can suffer from damage, breakouts, and dryness. In fact, humidity can even increase bacteria on our skin, leading to acne breakouts. That's why it's essential to adjust our skincare routines for the season to keep our skin bright and glowy.
To help us navigate the world of summertime skincare, renowned dermatologist Dr. Alexis Stephens is sharing her expert tips and tricks for achieving a glowing summer complexion.
Dr. Stephens, known for her extensive knowledge and passion for skincare, is excited to share the science behind summertime skincare and easy updates to our daily routines that can make a big difference. With years of experience and a loyal following, she is the go-to source for all things skincare.
In her ultimate summer glow-up guide, Dr. Stephens reveals the top skincare essentials for the season. From vitamin C and SPF to hydrating cleansers and soothing moisturizers, she emphasizes the importance of using active ingredients that protect and nourish the skin during the hot summer months. With her guidance, achieving a radiant and healthy complexion is within reach for everyone.
OLAY Media Relations
