Carob Market to Reach $384.88 Million by 2030, Allied Market Research Reports

Carob Market

The carob market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, driven by rising consumer awareness of nutritional benefits.

Increasing health awareness is a major driver for the growing demand for carob products.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Carob Market by Type, Application and Distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” The carob market size is expected to reach $384,882.3 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The increasing awareness about healthy food with more nutritional values and rising consumer awareness is leading to the growing demand for convenience & functional food, which is further driving the carob market. The carob is a pod of a tree especially found in the Middle East countries, the rip pods have sweet pulp that is then dried, roasted, and then crush into powder which look-alike cocoa powder. Carob powder is produced by deseeding of carob pods, yielding of kibbled carob, followed by roasting and milling of the kibbled carob.

Carob powder is used as a natural sweetener in baked goods owing to its sweet, no fat content and has a unique taste. Furthermore, carob is low in sodium, it contains calcium, but no oxalates, high in fiber, a good source of antioxidants, caffeine-free making carob popular in the pharmaceuticals industry. The carob powder is used as a sprinkle on yogurt or ice cream, as carob drink, creamy carob pudding, and candy bars among others. Carob with a protein content of more than 95% protein isolate, also with a well-balanced amino acid composition, can be an attractive ingredient for use in human dietary food processing. Carob protein is also used as thickening & stabilizing agent, and gelling agent in the food industry.

💡𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Growing awareness about healthy food choices and nutritional values is driving the demand for convenience and functional foods, where carob serves as a natural sweetener with unique taste and health benefits.

💡𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Carob is low in sodium, high in fiber, contains calcium, and is caffeine-free, making it a popular choice in the pharmaceutical industry and a sought-after ingredient for various food products.

💡𝗨𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀

The medicinal values of carob, including glycemic control, cholesterol reduction, and anticancer effects, have attracted the pharmaceutical industry to incorporate carob into medicines.

💡𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲

Powder, gum, and others. The powder segment dominates the market due to carob's use as an alternative to cocoa powder in various applications.

💡𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Bakery and confectionery, nutrition and supplements, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, and others. Pharmaceuticals segment shows significant growth due to the medicinal values of carob.

💡𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹

Online retail, retail stores, online B2B, and B2B direct supply. Online retail experiences high CAGR growth, attributed to easy availability, information accessibility, time-saving, and home delivery benefits.

💡𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth due to health concerns related to artificial sweeteners and increased usage of carob in the food industry.

💡𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

The powder segment is estimated to reach $114,127.6 thousand by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Carob powder's natural sweetness, absence of fats, low sodium, and gluten-free nature contribute to its popularity.

💡𝗣𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to reach $31,271.0 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Carob's medicinal values make it attractive for addressing health issues and producing medicines.

💡𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹

The online retail segment is expected to reach $68,852.9 thousand during the forecast period, experiencing the highest CAGR. Increased consumer reach, information availability, and online offers contribute to the growth of online retail.

💡𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, driven by rising health concerns, the demand for natural sweeteners, and increased usage of carob in various food products.

💡𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫's

⦁ Altrafine Gums

⦁ Pedro Perez

⦁ Savvy Carob Co. Ltd.

⦁ DuPont Carob S.A.

⦁ Stavros Parpis Foods Ltd.

⦁ AEP Colloids

⦁ TIC Gums Inc.

⦁ Australian Carobs Pvt Ltd.

⦁ Tate & Lyle.

