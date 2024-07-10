Compelling New Documentary 'Put the Guns Down' Highlights America's Gun Violence Crisis
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films proudly announces the remarkable success of their acclaimed documentary film, "Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic," created and written by Terry C. Carney Sr. and directed by Terry C. Carney Sr. and Eric Herbert, and produced by Ice-T. This powerful production has garnered widespread recognition, including two prestigious awards and selection for the upcoming Black August Film Festival.
"Put the Guns Down" dives deep into the profound societal impact of gun violence, particularly in the streets of South Central Los Angeles. The documentary confronts the devastating consequences stemming from economic hardships and the lack of adequate mental health care, sparking urgent calls for systemic change. Through candid interviews and poignant testimonies, the film captures the personal stories of individuals deeply affected by gun violence, such as Coach Cornell Ward, Gabriel Alexander, Doctor CJ Taylor, Cortlyn Bridges, Lawanda Hawkins, Donna Johnson, Crystal Turner, Stencin Brown, Simeon Miller, Nathalia Naji, Chava and Jenny, and Luisa Ashley, each sharing their heart-wrenching experiences and advocating for community action.
"We are thrilled to see 'Put the Guns Down' receive such esteemed accolades," said Terry C. Carney Sr., Founder of Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films. "This film is a testament to our commitment to shedding light on pressing social issues and inspiring meaningful change."
The documentary recently received the Platinum Award for Best Documentary at the International Independent Film Festival 2024 and was honored at the Marina del Rey Film Festival 2024 for Best Editing in a Documentary Featured Film. Its selection for the Black August Film Festival further solidifies its impact and relevance in the film community.
Dr. Tony Muhammad, the regional representative for the Nation of Islam on the American West Coast, has expressed his enthusiastic support for the film and aims to secure a grand venue to showcase it. His vision is to gather prominent media and celebrity figures to ensure the entire city of Los Angeles witnesses the film's powerful message.
In addition to his filmmaking endeavors, Terry C. Carney Sr. is renowned for his resilience and vision, as depicted in his memoir "Last Man Standing." His leadership at Platinum City Golden West Entertainment & Films underscores a commitment to storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. For more information on Terry C. Carney Sr. and his work, visit www.terryccarneysr.com.
"Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic" will be featured at the Black August Film Festival on August 17, 2024, at the Flintridge Center in Pasadena, CA. This screening promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing dialogue surrounding gun violence and community resilience.
Rachel Dares
Rachel Dares PR
+1 714-718-9043
email us here