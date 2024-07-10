ForgeFX Wins Again: Secures GSA Deal With SciTech to Revolutionize Warfighter Training With Mixed Reality Simulators

ForgeFX Simulations Secures GSA Deal with SciTech Services for Mixed Reality Simulators

ForgeFX wins GSA subcontract to deliver unlocked sandbox CBRN simulation product significantly advancing the Department of Defense’s HoloTrainer project.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ForgeFX Simulations announces the award of a pivotal General Service Administration (GSA) subcontract from SciTech Services, Inc., to extend the Enhanced Warfighter Augmented Trainer (EWAT), or HoloTrainer, project for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). SciTech Services, Inc., Prime Contractor and veteran provider of research and development to the DOD, was awarded the GSA contract from the U.S. Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense’s (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Manager for CBRN Special Operations Forces (JPM CBRN SOF). This award marks a significant advancement in the training of JPM CBRN SOF’s EWAT initiative, underscoring their commitment to enhancing their military personnel’s operational readiness and decision-making skills through innovative mixed reality technologies.

The CBRND HoloTrainer is a suite of augmented reality CBRND device training simulators designed to accelerate operational readiness for warfighters anywhere, anytime. Supported by Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, the HoloTrainer creates a comprehensive training platform to improve the operational readiness of military personnel through realistic training scenarios on over a dozen CBRN detection devices. The inclusion of high-fidelity digital twins of the actual devices in a mixed-reality environment emphasizes safety and efficiency in CBRN response scenarios. The added enhancement of networked multiuser functionality facilitates remote, collaborative training, ensuring expert instructor training is available in the lesson, regardless of the end user’s physical location. Guided lessons instruct trainees in parts familiarization, modes of operation, maintenance and calibration procedures, and more.

“Developing the EWAT HoloTrainer project for the JPM CBRN SOF has been an extraordinary journey for us at ForgeFX Simulations and all of the CBRND device manufacturers and subject matter experts we’ve had the pleasure of working with. This networked multiuser mixed reality CBRN detection device training simulator is a remarkable achievement in immersive learning technologies. It’s not just a training tool but a leap forward in preparing operatives for complex, real-world scenarios. By integrating advanced mixed reality with networked, multi-user capabilities, we’ve created an environment where teams can train together in highly realistic simulations, no matter where they are located. This level of realism and interactivity is unprecedented in CBRN training. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement, providing solutions that significantly enhance the readiness and capabilities of the Department of Defense and our special operations forces all around the world”. Greg Meyers, CEO and Co-Founder, ForgeFX Simulations

About SciTech

SciTech Services, Inc. has been a dedicated research, development, testing, engineering, and life science service provider to the Department of Defense (DOD) and other government entities for over 30 years. SciTech supports critical DOD sectors, including the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Special Operations, in addition to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), aiding in biomedical research, vaccine development, and clinical trials. For more information, visit: https://scitechinc.com

About Draeger

Draeger manufactures medical and safety technology products. Protecting, supporting, and saving people’s lives worldwide in hospitals, fire departments, emergency services, authorities, mining, and industry. Founded in Lübeck in 1889, Draeger has grown into a worldwide, listed enterprise in its fifth generation as a family-run business. For more information, visit: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Home

About JPEO-CBRND

The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) mission is to provide integrated layered chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense capabilities to the Joint Force across combined Joint All-Domain Operations. JPEO-CBRND’s goal is to enable the Joint Force to fight and win unencumbered by a CBRN environment. To learn more about JPEO-CBRND, visit: https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil, or follow JPEO-CBRND on social media @JPEOCBRND.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this press release reflect the views of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, nor the United States Government.

