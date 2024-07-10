Latinia Expands to North America Following Success in Latin and Central America

Austin, TX, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latinia, a leading provider of real-time decision engines and critical notifications for the banking industry, proudly announces its expansion into the United States and Canada. This strategic move follows Latinia's remarkable success with prominent banks across Latin and Central America, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the financial sector.

For over two decades, Latinia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that revolutionize the banking experience. Latinia's journey began in Latin America, partnering with top financial institutions to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. The recent collaboration with BAC Credomatic , a premier financial institution in Central America, exemplifies Latinia's commitment to excellence and innovation.

"We have always believed in the power of real-time data to transform the banking experience," said Francesc Perez Cateura, Chief Revenue Officer of Latinia. "Our success in Latin and Central America has proven that our solutions enhance the competitiveness of leading financial institutions. Expanding into North America is a natural progression for us, and we are confident that our technology will have a significant impact on banks in the U.S. and Canada."

Latinia’s technology empowers over 170 million banking customers daily, meticulously analyzing more than 8 million financial events to deliver timely and relevant information. By equipping banks with advanced technology to seamlessly collaborate with notification suppliers, Latinia enhances communication channels, ensuring efficient and reliable delivery of messages. Through the integration of real-time decision-making tools with leading banks' infrastructures, Latinia significantly enhances the ability to provide proactive, personalized customer experiences and drive product adoption with Next Best Action strategies.

Leading the charge in the North American expansion is Maria Echeverria, whose vision and expertise are instrumental for the expansion into this new market. "The North American banking sector is ripe for innovation," said Echeverria. "Latinia's proven track record and advanced solutions are a perfect fit for banks looking to enhance their customer engagement and security. We are excited to bring our unique approach to real-time data analytics to a market that values technological advancement and customer-centric solutions."

Latinia’s entry into the U.S. and Canadian markets is a testament to its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in banking. Latinia's solutions, such as the Next Best Action and Critical Events Gateway, empower banks to deliver customized notifications and improve fraud detection, ensuring that customers receive the most relevant and secure banking experience possible.

As Latinia embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to its mission of transforming the banking industry through innovation and excellence. The expansion into North America marks a significant milestone in its journey, and Latinia looks forward to building strong partnerships with financial institutions across the region.

About Latinia: Latinia is a leading provider of real-time decision software for the banking sector, leveraging over 20 years of expertise to transform financial events into actionable insights and customer interactions. Its innovative solutions, built on the proprietary LIMSP© architecture, include the Critical Events Gateway and the Next Best Action (NBA) engine, designed to enhance customer experience through timely and relevant notifications. Serving banking customers across 14 countries, Latinia ensures secure, scalable, and high-performance platforms that enable financial institutions to be proactive and responsive to their clients' needs. Its commitment to continuous improvement and real-time processing sets it apart as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

For more information, visit Latinia .



María Echeverria VP US & Canada Business Development Latinia comercial at latinia.com